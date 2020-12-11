 

WestRock Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

11.12.2020   

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss first quarter fiscal 2021 results, as well as other topics, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at 8:30 am ET. WestRock will release its first quarter fiscal 2021 results prior to market open on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

The webcast of the call, along with the presentation, press release and other relevant financial and statistical information, will be accessible on the Investors section of WestRock's website at ir.westrock.com. The webcast and presentation will also be archived on ir.westrock.com.

Investors who wish to participate in the webcast via teleconference should dial 833-360-0873 (inside the U.S.) or +1 478-219-0243 (outside the U.S.) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and enter the passcode 7865486.

About WestRock
 WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

