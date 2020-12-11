Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Reports Stock Disposition by Board Chairman

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (the “Company” or “Northern”) today reported that Bahram Akradi, the Non-Executive Chairman of Northern’s Board of Directors, has sold 260,000 shares of Northern common stock. The sale has also been disclosed on a Form 4 filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mr. Akradi advised the Company that his decision to sell was required for tax purposes and generated almost $10 million in tax loss, and that he does not currently anticipate additional sales. The shares sold represent just 0.6% of Northern’s outstanding common stock and only 13% of Mr. Akradi’s beneficial holdings in Northern.