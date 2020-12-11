 

Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce the Board’s Approval of Amended and Restated Bylaws

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 22:44  |  92   |   |   

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KA Fund Advisors, LLC (“Kayne Anderson”), which serves as the adviser to Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN) and Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: KMF) (each a “Company”) announced today that each Company has adopted Amended and Restated Bylaws (“Bylaws”). Under the new Bylaws, each Company has elected to be subject to the Maryland Control Share Acquisition Act (“MSCAA”). The MSCAA seeks to limit the ability of an acquiring person to achieve a short-term gain at the expense of the Company’s ability to pursue its investment objective and policies and to seek long-term value for the rest of the Company’s stockholders.

The MCSAA protects the interests of all stockholders of a Maryland corporation by providing that any holder of “control shares” acquired in a “control share acquisition” will not be entitled to vote its shares unless the other stockholders of the corporation reinstate those voting rights at a meeting of stockholders by a vote of two-thirds of the votes entitled to be cast on the matter, excluding the “acquiring person” (i.e. the holder or group of holders acting in concert that acquires, or proposes to acquire, “control shares” and any other holders of “interested shares” as defined in the MCSAA). Generally, “control shares” are shares that, when aggregated with shares already owned by an acquiring person, would entitle the acquiring person to exercise 10% or more, 33% or more, or a majority of the total voting power of shares entitled to vote in the election of directors.

The above description of the MCSAA election and amendments to the Bylaws, is only a high-level summary and does not purport to be complete. Investors should refer to the actual provisions of the MCSAA and each Company’s Bylaws for more information, including definitions of key terms, various exclusions and exemptions from the statute’s scope, and the procedures by which stockholders may approve the reinstatement of voting rights to holders of “control shares.” Each Company’s Bylaws are available in the Governance section of each Company’s webpage at www.kaynefunds.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce the Board’s Approval of Amended and Restated Bylaws HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - KA Fund Advisors, LLC (“Kayne Anderson”), which serves as the adviser to Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN) and Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: KMF) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
21Shares Outlines Its Policy On The Upcoming SPARK Airdrop Relevant To Its Crypto ETPs
FDA-Beratungsausschuss unterstützt die erste U.S.-Notfallzulassung für Pfizers und BioNTechs ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Potential First Emergency Use ...
TAAT Announces Voluntary Exercise of Warrants from October 2020 Private Placement for Gross ...
McPhy joins the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices
Deutsche Unternehmen konzentrieren sich wegen COVID-19 auf ihre digitale Transformation
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Postpone Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Kirkland Lake Gold Positioned for Strong Operating and Financial Results in 2021, Company Provides ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...