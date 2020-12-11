Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce the Board’s Approval of Amended and Restated Bylaws

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KA Fund Advisors, LLC (“Kayne Anderson”), which serves as the adviser to Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN) and Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: KMF) (each a “Company”) announced today that each Company has adopted Amended and Restated Bylaws (“Bylaws”). Under the new Bylaws, each Company has elected to be subject to the Maryland Control Share Acquisition Act (“MSCAA”). The MSCAA seeks to limit the ability of an acquiring person to achieve a short-term gain at the expense of the Company’s ability to pursue its investment objective and policies and to seek long-term value for the rest of the Company’s stockholders.



The MCSAA protects the interests of all stockholders of a Maryland corporation by providing that any holder of “control shares” acquired in a “control share acquisition” will not be entitled to vote its shares unless the other stockholders of the corporation reinstate those voting rights at a meeting of stockholders by a vote of two-thirds of the votes entitled to be cast on the matter, excluding the “acquiring person” (i.e. the holder or group of holders acting in concert that acquires, or proposes to acquire, “control shares” and any other holders of “interested shares” as defined in the MCSAA). Generally, “control shares” are shares that, when aggregated with shares already owned by an acquiring person, would entitle the acquiring person to exercise 10% or more, 33% or more, or a majority of the total voting power of shares entitled to vote in the election of directors.

The above description of the MCSAA election and amendments to the Bylaws, is only a high-level summary and does not purport to be complete. Investors should refer to the actual provisions of the MCSAA and each Company’s Bylaws for more information, including definitions of key terms, various exclusions and exemptions from the statute’s scope, and the procedures by which stockholders may approve the reinstatement of voting rights to holders of “control shares.” Each Company’s Bylaws are available in the Governance section of each Company’s webpage at www.kaynefunds.com.