Destination XL Group, Inc. Announces Transition to OTCQX from Nasdaq Capital Market

CANTON, Mass., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG), the largest omni-channel specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing, today announced that it has notified The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) of its intention to voluntarily delist its common stock from the Nasdaq Capital Market.



As previously disclosed, the Company has received notices from Nasdaq regarding noncompliance with its continued listing requirements. In April 2020, the Company was notified that the Company no longer met the requirement to maintain a minimum consolidated closing bid price of $1.00 per share, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). In August, 2020, the Company’s stockholders approved a reverse stock split to be implemented prior to the August 2021 annual stockholders’ meeting. Subsequently, on November 27, 2020, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) which requires the Company to maintain a minimum $2.5 million stockholders’ equity for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

With respect to this Listing Rule, at October 31, 2020, the Company’s stockholders’ equity was $1.2 million, below the minimum requirement. The Company believes it is important for its stockholders to understand that the Company’s non-compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement would not have occurred if not for the lease accounting rules (ASC 842 Leases) the Company is required to apply under GAAP. ASC 842, adopted in fiscal 2019, required the Company to establish a right-of-use asset for all of its store leases, with a corresponding lease liability on its balance sheet. As a direct result of the closure of the Company’s stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic beginning March 17, 2020 through the end of the Company’s first fiscal quarter (May 2, 2020), the Company had to assess the recoverability of its store leases, and as a result of that assessment the Company took an impairment charge on its right-of-use assets. This impairment charge equated to a $12.5 million reduction in stockholders’ equity. Prior to fiscal 2019 and the adoption of ASC 842, no such impairment would have existed.