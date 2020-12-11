VIVUS Receives Court Approval of Joint Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization

The Bankruptcy Court approved the disclosure statement and solicitation procedures and confirmed the second amended chapter 11 plan of reorganization, which implements the mediated settlement among the Company, Icahn Enterprises Holdings L.P. (dba IEH Biopharma LLC), and the Equity Committee. VIVUS will emerge from chapter 11 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises L.P.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIVUS, Inc. (the “ Company ”), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has received approval from the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “ Bankruptcy Court ”) on its Second Amended Joint Prepackaged Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization of VIVUS, Inc. and Its Affiliated Debtors [Docket No. 339] (the “ Plan ”).

As set forth in a letter filed with the Bankruptcy Court, the Plan has the full support of the official committee of equity security holders appointed in the Company’s chapter 11 case (the “Equity Committee”) and incorporates the terms and conditions of the plan support agreement filed with the Bankruptcy Court on November 5, 2020.

VIVUS will continue to manufacture, sell and provide physician and patient support for its commercial products, Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate extended-release) capsules CIV for weight management in adults and PANCREAZE (pancrelipase) for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency due to cystic fibrosis or other conditions. It will also continue to offer services through the VIVUS Health Platform.

About VIVUS

VIVUS is a biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that focus on advancing treatments for patients with serious unmet medical needs. For more information about the Company, including for a copy of the Plan and all other documents filed with the Bankruptcy Court, please visit https://cases.stretto.com/vivus/.

About Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., a master limited partnership, is a diversified holding company engaged in seven primary business segments: Investment, Energy, Automotive, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate and Home Fashion.

About Qsymia

Qsymia is approved in the U.S. and is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults with an initial body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or greater (obese) or 27 kg/m2 or greater (overweight) in the presence of at least one weight-related medical condition such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol.