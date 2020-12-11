 

Dada Group, JD and Innisfree Announce Strategic Partnership for New On-Demand Retail Model for Beauty Brands

Shanghai, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shanghai, China, December 11, 2020 – Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) (“Dada” or “the Company”), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced a partnership with JD.com and Innisfree, a South Korean cosmetics brand owned by Amore Pacific. Though this agreement, Innisfree will join the Company’s O2O platform, transforming its logistical and order fulfilment capabilities and providing its customers access to Dada Now’s one-hour delivery service.

Guangsen Mou, General Manager of JDDJ's Fashion and Digital Electronics Business Department, Terry Wang, General Manager of JD Beauty and Zhe Jin, Senior Vice President of Amore Pacific, initiated the partnership at a signing ceremony that took place at Dada’s Beijing headquarters.

Dada Group, JD and Innisfree signed a partnership agreement in Beijing

With a vision to "Bring People Everything On-Demand," Dada Group operates JDDJ, one of China’s largest local on-demand retail platforms, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform. Dada’s marketplace model provides retailers with technology-enabled solutions to improve efficiency, and consumers with a broad product selection and enhanced convenience.

Under the partnership, JDDJ will collaborate with Innisfree in product management, digital marketing, user operation and fulfillment optimization. By joining JD’s Omni-Channel Program, Innisfree will integrate its offline store inventory with JD’s online inventory allowing consumers to search on JD’s app for Innisfree products, including facial cleansers, essence, masks and sunscreens. The system then automatically identifies the nearest Innisfree within 3 kilometers and dispatches the right Dada Now rider to make the delivery. Today, more than 230 Innisfree stores have been integrated into JDDJ’s platform, covering numerous cities across China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu.

"The era of micro e-commerce has arrived,” said Mr. Mou. “One hour delivery is no longer an outlier, but the standard. This partnership will support Innisfree in achieving significant sales growth, while co-creating an effective on-demand retail model for beauty brands."

“Online ordering and speedy offline delivery have become a new consumption trend widely adopted by an increasing number of consumers in China,” said Mr. Wang. “We are confident that this partnership will help Innisfree attract younger consumers who are willing to pay more for the speed of delivery and enjoy the convenience of purchasing and receiving their favorite beauty products with a single click.”

Disclaimer

