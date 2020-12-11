 

Independence Holding Company Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 23:52  |  27   |   |   

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC) today reported the declaration of its semi-annual cash dividend of $.22 per share of common stock, payable to stockholders of record on December 24, 2020, with a payment date of January 7, 2021.

About The IHC Group

Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC), formed in 1980, is a holding company that is principally engaged in underwriting, administering and/or distributing group and individual specialty benefit products, including disability, supplemental health, pet, and group life insurance through its subsidiaries (Independence Holding Company and its subsidiaries collectively referred to as “The IHC Group”). The IHC Group consists of three insurance companies (Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York, Madison National Life Insurance Company, Inc. and Independence American Insurance Company). We also own the following agencies: (i) PetPartners, Inc., our pet insurance administrator; (ii) IHC Specialty Benefits, Inc., a technology-driven full-service marketing and distribution company that focuses on small employer and individual consumer products through its call center, career agents, and Independence Brokerage Group; and (iii) The INSX Cloud Platform through My1HR, our wholly owned Web Based Entity. Our InsureTech division is comprised of our call centers, field and career agents, in-house MarTech artificial intelligence capabilities and domains, including www.healthedeals.com; www.healthinsurance.org; www.medicareresources.org; www.petplace.com; and www.mypetinsurance.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this release may be considered “forward-looking statements,” such as statements relating to management's views with respect to future events and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions in the markets in which IHC operates, new federal or state governmental regulation, IHC’s ability to effectively operate, integrate and leverage any past or future strategic acquisition, and other factors which can be found in IHC’s other news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IHC expressly disclaims any duty to update its forward-looking statements unless required by applicable law.

CONTACT: Loan Nisser
(646) 509-2107
www.IHCGroup.com


Independence Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Independence Holding Company Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC) today reported the declaration of its semi-annual cash dividend of $.22 per share of common stock, payable to stockholders of record on December 24, 2020, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
21Shares Outlines Its Policy On The Upcoming SPARK Airdrop Relevant To Its Crypto ETPs
FDA-Beratungsausschuss unterstützt die erste U.S.-Notfallzulassung für Pfizers und BioNTechs ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Potential First Emergency Use ...
TAAT Announces Voluntary Exercise of Warrants from October 2020 Private Placement for Gross ...
McPhy joins the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices
Deutsche Unternehmen konzentrieren sich wegen COVID-19 auf ihre digitale Transformation
Kirkland Lake Gold Positioned for Strong Operating and Financial Results in 2021, Company Provides ...
BioCryst to Present at JMP Securities Hematology Summit
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...