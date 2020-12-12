 

Origin Gold Receives TSXV Conditional Approval for Acquisition of Colombian Gold Project

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Gold Corporation (“Origin Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OIC) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) has conditionally approved its previously announced acquisition of a gold mining project in Colombia (the “Acquisition”). The project consists of interests in 26 mining claim titles and applications in Antioquia, Colombia. For more information about the Acquisition, please see the Company’s press releases dated October 28, 2020 and November 30, 2020, which are available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The closing of the Acquisition remains subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions precedent, including, inter alia, the receipt of regulatory approvals in Colombia, the final approval of the TSXV (including the completion of a technical report and the provision of financial statements, a financial plan and a legal title opinion), shareholder approval for the creation of a new Control Person (as that term is defined under the applicable policies of the TSXV), and other closing conditions found in similar transactions.

“We believe that we are on the home stretch of this transaction,” said Origin Gold’s President and CEO, Jaime Lalinde. “We are working diligently with the vendor to complete the remaining conditions, which we expect to be satisfied early in the first quarter of 2021.”

About Origin Gold

Origin is a mineral exploration company with its exploration activities focused in Colombia.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s ability to complete Acquisition, the expected timing of the satisfaction of the closing conditions, including the receipt of final approval of the TSXV, and other matters related thereto. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.  


