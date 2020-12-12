 

EarthRenew Enters Into Marketing Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.12.2020, 00:30  |  34   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE:ERTH) (“EarthRenew” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a marketing agreement with Hybrid Financial Inc. (“Hybrid”), an arm’s length party. Hybrid has been engaged by EarthRenew for a period of six-months starting December 11, 2020 which term may be renewed for successive three-month periods thereafter upon the mutual agreement of EarthRenew and Hybrid. Consideration for the engagement is $185,000, plus applicable taxes, during the initial six-month term. Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets.

About EarthRenew Inc.

EarthRenew’s mission is to support a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table. EarthRenew transforms livestock waste into a high-performance organic fertilizer to be used by organic and traditional growers in Canada and the United States. Located on a 25,000 head cattle feedlot, our flagship Strathmore plant is capable of producing up to four MW per hour of low-cost electricity powered by a natural gas fired turbine. The exhausted heat from the turbine is used to convert manure into certified organic fertilizer. EarthRenew stock is listed on the CSE under symbol “ERTH”. For further information, please visit our website at www.earthrenew.ca or contact:

Keith Driver
CEO of EarthRenew
Phone: (403) 860-8623
E-mail: kdriver@earthrenew.ca

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the engagement of Hybrid, the business and operations of EarthRenew, and the Company’s ability to execute its business plan. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; regulatory risks; and other risks of the energy and fertilizer industries. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EarthRenew Enters Into Marketing Agreement TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EarthRenew Inc. (CSE:ERTH) (“EarthRenew” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a marketing agreement with Hybrid Financial Inc. (“Hybrid”), an arm’s length party. Hybrid has …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
21Shares Outlines Its Policy On The Upcoming SPARK Airdrop Relevant To Its Crypto ETPs
TAAT Announces Voluntary Exercise of Warrants from October 2020 Private Placement for Gross ...
McPhy joins the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices
TAAT Arrives in Ohio: Distributor Receives CAD $150,000+ Shipment of TAAT to Fill Pre-Orders from Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Deutsche Unternehmen konzentrieren sich wegen COVID-19 auf ihre digitale Transformation
Kirkland Lake Gold Positioned for Strong Operating and Financial Results in 2021, Company Provides ...
BioCryst to Present at JMP Securities Hematology Summit
Bone Therapeutics announces pricing of private placement
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...