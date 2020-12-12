 

Ziopharm Comments on Delay of WaterMill’s Stated Consent Deadline

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.12.2020, 00:57  |  39   |   |   

Ziopharm Recommends Shareholders Return the GREEN Consent Revocation Card

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIOP) (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”), today issued a statement in connection with the consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) initiated by WaterMill Asset Management Corp., Mr. Robert W. Postma and certain other individuals (collectively, “WaterMill”) following the delay of the original December 11 deadline set by WaterMill for Ziopharm shareholders to deliver written consents in support of the Consent Solicitation. Ziopharm continues to strongly recommend shareholders sign and return the Company’s GREEN Consent Revocation Card.

The statement is as follows:

“We have been informed that WaterMill has requested to delay the voting deadline until December 15, a clear sign that it does not appear to have the level of shareholder support for its proposals it claimed to have. As has been the case since this process commenced in mid-October, Ziopharm’s Board and management team remain fully committed to acting in the best interest of shareholders and have relayed the Company’s willingness to reach an amicable resolution with WaterMill. It is our preference to resolve this matter amicably so we can continue to focus on our important progress toward developing therapies that could treat the millions of people globally diagnosed with a solid tumor each year.”

Information related to the Consent Solicitation can be found at www.ZiopharmForward.com.

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.
Ziopharm is developing non-viral and cytokine-driven cell and gene therapies that weaponize the body’s immune system to treat the millions of people globally diagnosed with a solid tumor each year. With its multiplatform approach, Ziopharm is at the forefront of immuno-oncology with a goal to treat any type of solid tumor. Ziopharm’s pipeline is built for commercially scalable, cost effective T-cell receptor T-cell therapies based on its non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer platform, a precisely controlled IL-12 gene therapy, and rapidly manufactured Sleeping Beauty-enabled CD19-specific CAR-T program. The Company has clinical and strategic partnerships with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and others. For more information, please visit www.ziopharm.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Ziopharm Oncology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ziopharm Comments on Delay of WaterMill’s Stated Consent Deadline Ziopharm Recommends Shareholders Return the GREEN Consent Revocation Card BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIOP) (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”), today issued a statement in connection with the consent …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
21Shares Outlines Its Policy On The Upcoming SPARK Airdrop Relevant To Its Crypto ETPs
TAAT Announces Voluntary Exercise of Warrants from October 2020 Private Placement for Gross ...
McPhy joins the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices
TAAT Arrives in Ohio: Distributor Receives CAD $150,000+ Shipment of TAAT to Fill Pre-Orders from Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Deutsche Unternehmen konzentrieren sich wegen COVID-19 auf ihre digitale Transformation
Kirkland Lake Gold Positioned for Strong Operating and Financial Results in 2021, Company Provides ...
BioCryst to Present at JMP Securities Hematology Summit
Bone Therapeutics announces pricing of private placement
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
Egan-Jones Recommends Against Electing Dissident’s Full Slate of Nominees to Ziopharm Board
08.12.20
WaterMill Asset Management Reinforces the Need for Meaningful and Urgent Change at Ziopharm Oncology
04.12.20
Ziopharm Details Actions in Response to Shareholder Feedback
03.12.20
Glass Lewis Recommends Ziopharm Shareholders Vote on the WHITE Consent Card for All of WaterMill’s Director Candidates and Proposals
28.11.20
WaterMill Asset Management Refutes Ziopharm Oncology’s Desperate, Low-Road Smear Campaign
27.11.20
Ziopharm Comments on Institutional Shareholder Services’ Recommendation to Reject WaterMill’s Attempt to Remove Half of Ziopharm’s Board of Directors
26.11.20
 ISS Recommends Ziopharm Shareholders Vote for Change on WaterMill Asset Management’s WHITE Consent Card
24.11.20
WaterMill Asset Management Sets the Record Straight Following Ziopharm’s Apparent Attempt to Mislead Shareholders and Rewrite History
20.11.20
Ziopharm Releases Investor Presentation Highlighting Execution of Strategy and Substantial Board Refreshment to Enhance Shareholder Value
19.11.20
WaterMill Asset Management Releases Presentation Detailing the Case for Urgent Change Atop Ziopharm Oncology

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.07.20
1
ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. - Mit dem Immunsystem Krebs bekämpfen