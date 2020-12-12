Ziopharm Comments on Delay of WaterMill’s Stated Consent Deadline

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology , Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIOP) (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”), today issued a statement in connection with the consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) initiated by WaterMill Asset Management Corp., Mr. Robert W. Postma and certain other individuals (collectively, “WaterMill”) following the delay of the original December 11 deadline set by WaterMill for Ziopharm shareholders to deliver written consents in support of the Consent Solicitation. Ziopharm continues to strongly recommend shareholders sign and return the Company’s GREEN Consent Revocation Card.

The statement is as follows:

“We have been informed that WaterMill has requested to delay the voting deadline until December 15, a clear sign that it does not appear to have the level of shareholder support for its proposals it claimed to have. As has been the case since this process commenced in mid-October, Ziopharm’s Board and management team remain fully committed to acting in the best interest of shareholders and have relayed the Company’s willingness to reach an amicable resolution with WaterMill. It is our preference to resolve this matter amicably so we can continue to focus on our important progress toward developing therapies that could treat the millions of people globally diagnosed with a solid tumor each year.”

Information related to the Consent Solicitation can be found at www.ZiopharmForward.com.

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

Ziopharm is developing non-viral and cytokine-driven cell and gene therapies that weaponize the body’s immune system to treat the millions of people globally diagnosed with a solid tumor each year. With its multiplatform approach, Ziopharm is at the forefront of immuno-oncology with a goal to treat any type of solid tumor. Ziopharm’s pipeline is built for commercially scalable, cost effective T-cell receptor T-cell therapies based on its non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer platform, a precisely controlled IL-12 gene therapy, and rapidly manufactured Sleeping Beauty-enabled CD19-specific CAR-T program. The Company has clinical and strategic partnerships with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and others. For more information, please visit www.ziopharm.com.