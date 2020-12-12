SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Redemption of 3.73% Series M and 2.876% Series Q Senior Unsecured Debentures

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES



TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres” or the “Trust”) (TSX:SRU.UN) announced today that it is issuing notices of redemption to holders of its 3.73% Series M senior unsecured debentures due July 22, 2022 (the “Series M Debentures”) and 2.876% Series Q senior unsecured debentures due March 21, 2022 (the “Series Q Debentures”, and together with the Series M Debentures, the “Debentures”), representing a redemption in full of all of the currently outstanding Series M Debentures and Series Q Debentures. The Debentures will be redeemed on January 11, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”), in accordance with their respective terms. The Series M Debentures will be redeemed at a total redemption price of $1,046.86 plus accrued and unpaid interest of $17.679178 up to but excluding the Redemption Date, both per $1,000 principal amount. The Series Q Debentures will be redeemed at a total redemption price of $1,027.03 plus accrued and unpaid interest of $8.824986 up to but excluding the Redemption Date, both per $1,000 principal amount. As at the closing of trading on December 10, 2020, the aggregate principal amount of the Series M Debentures outstanding was $150,000,000 and the aggregate principal amount of the Series Q Debentures outstanding was $150,000,000.

SmartCentres intends to use the proceeds from its previously announced offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of Series X senior unsecured debentures (the “Series X Debentures”) and $300 million aggregate principal amount of Series Y senior unsecured debentures (the “Series Y Debentures), together with cash on hand, to fund the redemption price of the Series M Debentures and the Series Q Debentures. The Series X Debentures will carry a coupon of 1.74% and will mature on December 16, 2025 and the Series Y Debentures will carry a coupon of 2.307% and will mature on December 18, 2028.

About SmartCentres

