XPeng Announces Closing of Follow-On Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Overallotment Option

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for (i) research and development of its Smart EVs and software, hardware and data technologies, (ii) sales and marketing and expansion of sales and service channels and super charging network, as well as the expansion of its footprints in the international markets, (iii) potential strategic investments in core technologies of Smart EV, and (iv) general corporate purposes, including working capital needs.

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE:XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced the closing of its underwritten follow-on offering of 55,200,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing two Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a public offering price of US$45.00 per ADS. The number of ADSs issued at closing included the exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase 7,200,000 additional ADSs from the Company. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company, were approximately US$2.5 billion.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. acted as the joint bookrunners for the offering.

The Company’s registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

