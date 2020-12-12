 

XPeng Announces Closing of Follow-On Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Overallotment Option

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.12.2020   

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE:XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced the closing of its underwritten follow-on offering of 55,200,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing two Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a public offering price of US$45.00 per ADS. The number of ADSs issued at closing included the exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase 7,200,000 additional ADSs from the Company. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company, were approximately US$2.5 billion.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for (i) research and development of its Smart EVs and software, hardware and data technologies, (ii) sales and marketing and expansion of sales and service channels and super charging network, as well as the expansion of its footprints in the international markets, (iii) potential strategic investments in core technologies of Smart EV, and (iv) general corporate purposes, including working capital needs.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. acted as the joint bookrunners for the offering.

The Company’s registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting:

(1) Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department at 11 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010-3629, United States of America, or by calling 1-800-221-1037, or by email at newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com;

(2) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, United States of America, or by calling 1-866-803-9204;

(3) BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, United States of America, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by calling +1 (800) 294-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; and

