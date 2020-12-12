 

Annual Changes to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.12.2020, 02:05  |  37   |   |   

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the results of the annual reconstitution of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 21, 2020.

The Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB).

The following 100 securities will be added to the Index:

EXCHANGE SYMBOL COMPANY NAME
Nasdaq ABUS Arbutus Biopharma Corporation
Nasdaq ADAP Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
Nasdaq AKUS Akouos, Inc.
Nasdaq ALT Altimmune, Inc.
Nasdaq ALVR AlloVir, Inc.
Nasdaq ALXO ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.
Nasdaq AMTI Applied Molecular Transport Inc.
Nasdaq ANNX Annexon, Inc.
Nasdaq APLT Applied Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq APRE Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq ARCT Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.
Nasdaq ARQT Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq AVDL Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc
Nasdaq AZN AstraZeneca PLC
Nasdaq BDTX Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq BEAM Beam Therapeutics Inc.
Nasdaq BNTX BioNTech SE
Nasdaq CABA Cabaletta Bio, Inc.
Nasdaq CALA Calithera Biosciences, Inc.
Nasdaq CDXS Codexis, Inc.
Nasdaq CLVS Clovis Oncology, Inc.
Nasdaq CNCE Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq CNST Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq CRNX Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq CRTX Cortexyme, Inc.
Nasdaq FMTX Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.
Nasdaq FPRX Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq FREQ Frequency Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq FULC Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq FUSN Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Nasdaq GBIO Generation Bio Co.
Nasdaq GMDA Gamida Cell Ltd.
Nasdaq HARP Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq IDYA IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.
Nasdaq IGMS IGM Biosciences, Inc.
Nasdaq IMAB I-MAB
Nasdaq IMUX Immunic, Inc.
Nasdaq IMVT Immunovant, Inc.
Nasdaq INZY Inozyme Pharma, Inc.
Nasdaq ISEE IVERIC bio, Inc.
Nasdaq ITOS iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq JNCE Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq KALA Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq KALV KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq KDMN Kadmon Holdings, Inc.
Nasdaq KDNY Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq KLDO Kaleido Biosciences, Inc.
Nasdaq KMDA Kamada Ltd.
Nasdaq KNSA Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.
Nasdaq KROS Keros Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq KRYS Krystal Biotech, Inc.
Nasdaq KZR Kezar Life Sciences, Inc.
Nasdaq LEGN Legend Biotech Corporation
Nasdaq LRMR Larimar Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq MDGL Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq MNOV MediciNova, Inc.
Nasdaq MRNS Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq MRSN Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq NK NantKwest, Inc.
Nasdaq NKTX Nkarta, Inc.
Nasdaq NLTX Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq NRIX Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq NVAX Novavax, Inc.
Nasdaq NXTC NextCure, Inc.
Nasdaq OCUL Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Nasdaq ODT Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq ORIC Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq OVID Ovid Therapeutics Inc.
Nasdaq PAHC Phibro Animal Health Corporation
Nasdaq PAND Pandion Therapeutics Inc.
Nasdaq PASG Passage Bio, Inc.
Nasdaq PCVX Vaxcyte, Inc.
Nasdaq PLRX Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq PRTK Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq PRVB Provention Bio, Inc.
Nasdaq PSTX Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq RAPT RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq RDHL Redhill Biopharma Ltd.
Nasdaq REPL Replimune Group, Inc.
Nasdaq RLAY Relay Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq RLMD Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq RNA Avidity Biosciences, Inc.
Nasdaq RPRX Royalty Pharma plc
Nasdaq RPTX Repare Therapeutics Inc.
Nasdaq RVMD Revolution Medicines, Inc.
Nasdaq SELB Selecta Biosciences, Inc.
Nasdaq SMMT Summit Therapeutics Inc.
Nasdaq SNDX Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq SPRO Spero Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq STRO Sutro Biopharma, Inc.
Nasdaq SURF Surface Oncology, Inc.
Nasdaq SWTX SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq TCRR TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
Nasdaq VIE Viela Bio, Inc.
Nasdaq VIR Vir Biotechnology, Inc.
Nasdaq VSTM Verastem, Inc.
Nasdaq VYNE VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
Nasdaq XENE Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Nasdaq ZIOP ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc
Nasdaq ZNTL Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

As a result of the reconstitution, the following 16 securities will be removed from the Index:

EXCHANGE SYMBOL COMPANY NAME
Nasdaq ADMA ADMA Biologics Inc
Nasdaq AMRS Amyris, Inc.
Nasdaq AXNX Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.
Nasdaq CERS Cerus Corporation
Nasdaq CRBP Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
Nasdaq EOLS Evolus, Inc.
Nasdaq EYPT EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq GLYC GlycoMimetics, Inc.
Nasdaq GRTS Gritstone Oncology, Inc.
Nasdaq LXRX Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq NVCR NovoCure Limited
Nasdaq OPTN OptiNose, Inc.
Nasdaq PRQR ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Nasdaq QTRX Quanterix Corporation
Nasdaq SLDB Solid Biosciences Inc.
Nasdaq TECH Bio-Techne Corp

About Nasdaq Global Indexes
Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset classes and includes diverse families such as the Dividend and Income (includes Dividend Achievers), Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income (includes BulletShares), Global Equity, Green Economy, Nordic and Commodity indexes. We continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a wide-spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index and design solutions to financial organizations worldwide.

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contact
Emily Pan
(646) 637-3964
emily.pan@nasdaq.com

Issuer & Investor Contact
Index Client Services
indexservices@nasdaq.com

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements regarding Nasdaq’s proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

- NDAQG-


Nasdaq Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Annual Changes to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the results of the annual reconstitution of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 21, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
21Shares Outlines Its Policy On The Upcoming SPARK Airdrop Relevant To Its Crypto ETPs
TAAT Announces Voluntary Exercise of Warrants from October 2020 Private Placement for Gross ...
McPhy joins the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices
TAAT Arrives in Ohio: Distributor Receives CAD $150,000+ Shipment of TAAT to Fill Pre-Orders from Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Deutsche Unternehmen konzentrieren sich wegen COVID-19 auf ihre digitale Transformation
Kirkland Lake Gold Positioned for Strong Operating and Financial Results in 2021, Company Provides ...
BioCryst to Present at JMP Securities Hematology Summit
Bone Therapeutics announces pricing of private placement
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02:05 Uhr
Annual Changes to the Nasdaq-100 Index
09.12.20
Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date November 30, 2020
08.12.20
Barclays Launches BARX Book for Equities, a New Single-Dealer Platform Developed in Partnership With Nasdaq
07.12.20
Nasdaq, Inc. Prices $1.9 Billion Senior Notes Offering
07.12.20
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering
02.12.20
Nasdaq November 2020 Volumes
01.12.20
Nasdaq to Advance Diversity through New Proposed Listing Requirements
01.12.20
Nasdaq Ventures Announces Strategic Investment in Matter
27.11.20
Chartanalyse: Nikkei auf 30-Jahres-Hoch, Dow auf Rekord, Bitcoin rutscht ab
24.11.20
Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date November 13, 2020