 

Walgreens Statement Regarding FDA Emergency Use Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine

12.12.2020, 03:27  |  45   |   |   

The announcement from the FDA providing Pfizer with emergency use authorization on its COVID-19 vaccine is a historic milestone and important step toward ending the pandemic. We have the opportunity to turn the tide on a pandemic that has wreaked havoc on our lives and livelihoods. Walgreens is preparing to immediately bring vaccines to high-priority populations, as determined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and federal and state governments. These include long-term care facility residents and staff, as well as healthcare workers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201211005636/en/

We will be collaborating with nearly 35,000 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities nationwide that have selected Walgreens as their vaccine provider. As states finalize their distribution plans, we believe we can begin administration in some long-term care facilities on the date of activation approved by the CDC to help ensure those most vulnerable are among the first to be protected against the virus.

“Our purpose – to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America – has never been more clear or critical,” said John Standley, Walgreens president. “Walgreens pharmacists have been supporting communities every step of the way throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and will play an important role in the administration of vaccines to high-priority groups, as well as the general public, once available.”

With our nationwide store footprint, extensive vaccine experience and pharmacy team members embedded in communities across the country, we are prepared to expand access to the general population through our more than 9,000 stores once COVID-19 vaccines become available more broadly in 2021. We will continue to work closely with Operation Warp Speed, as well as the CDC, Health and Human Services (HHS) and federal and state governments to ensure the administration of COVID-19 vaccines across the nation as soon as possible.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



