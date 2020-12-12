 

Kintor Proxalutamide's COVID-19 Clinical Trial Shows Significant Reduction in Hospitalization and Ventilation Rates

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.12.2020, 04:15  |  32   |   |   

SUZHOU, China, Dec. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited (HKEX: 9939) is pleased to update the preliminary analysis of the Proxalutamide's clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Proxalutamide is a new androgen receptor (AR) antagonist developed in by Kintor Pharmaceutical and is currently undergoing phase I-III clinical trials in China and the US for the treatment of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Following the outbreak of COVID-19, the company found that Proxalutamide could limit the expression of ACE-2 and TMPRSS2, which plays a critical role for SARS-CoV-2 to bind and enter host cells in the lung.

The Clinical Trial is a randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled clinical trial, designed to explore the role of anti-androgen agent for the treatment of COVID-19. It is an investigator initiated trial (IIT). The preliminary analysis included 319 enrolled subjects. The co-primary endpoints of the clinical trial are the percentage of subjects hospitalized with COVID-19 and the COVID-19 Ordinal Outcome Scale (a 7-point ordinal scale published by the World Health Organization, such as mechanical ventilation usage and death) in 30 days. The preliminary outcome of the trial showed that the hospitalization rate was 0.8% for the Proxalutamide arm, compared to 27.0% for the control arm, the percentage of mechanical ventilation usage was 0% for Proxalutamide arm versus 9.0% for the control arm, and the percentage of death was 0% for Proxalutamide arm versus 2.0% for the control arm. Both co-primary efficacy endpoints were achieved. The final clinical study report of the trial is expected in January 2021. 

The table below is the comparison between Proxalutamide arm and control arm in terms of percentage of positive in rtPCR test between day 0 and day 30 as of December 8, 2020. The Proxalutamide arm has shown greater reduction of viral load starting from day 7, and this trend continued until the results of day 30. The rtPCR test , so called RT-PCR test, is a real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, of which positive results are indicative of the presence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA. 


Proxalutamide arm

Control arm

rtPCR positive (%) Day 0

100%

100%

rtPCR positive (%) Day 3

100%

100%

rtPCR positive (%) Day 7

42.5%

93.8%

rtPCR positive (%) Day 14

15.0%

56.2%

rtPCR positive (%) Day 30

10.0%

43.8%

Dr. Tong Youzhi, the founder, Chairman and CEO of Kintor Pharmaceutical, said, "Proxalutamide, as an AR antagonist, is used for the treatment of tumor and AR related non-tumor diseases. We are glad to see the positive results in COVID-19 clinical trials with Proxalutamide, which is expected to reduce the probability of the progression from mild to severe in COVID-19 patients by lowering the expression of TMPRSS2 and ACE-2 proteins. We are actively initiating MRCT phase III clinical trials in countries such as the US and China, and hope to obtain an emergency use authorization (EUA) , in this way more COVID-19 patients would benefit from Proxalutamide."



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kintor Proxalutamide's COVID-19 Clinical Trial Shows Significant Reduction in Hospitalization and Ventilation Rates SUZHOU, China, Dec. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited (HKEX: 9939) is pleased to update the preliminary analysis of the Proxalutamide's clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19. Proxalutamide is a new androgen receptor (AR) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
New FORCAM FORCE EDGE Solution Now Available for Purchase on SAP App Center
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Industrial Services Market worth $44.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
King Cobra Wins First Place "European Star Award" Again
Cell Isolation/ Separation Market worth $15.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market worth $7.5 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
2020 Disability Matters Europe Conference: Award Honorees
Nouscom appoints Göran Ando MD as Chairman and Richard Davis PhD as Chief Business Officer
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments