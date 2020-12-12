The Ad Hoc Group of Trade Claimants Announces Consensual Agreement With Tuesday Morning Corporation to Vote in Favor of the Plan

The ad hoc group of trade claimants (the “Ad Hoc Trade Claimants Group”) of Tuesday Morning Corporation and its affiliated debtors in possession (collectively, the “Debtors”) today announced that its members have reached a consensual agreement with the Debtors to vote in favor of the Plan. The Ad Hoc Trade Claimants Group has agreed to withdraw its previously filed opposition to the Plan and vote in favor of the Debtors’ proposed reorganization plan (the “Plan”). Invictus Global Management LLC (together with its affiliates, “Invictus”) has also agreed to drop its previously announced intended appeal of the court’s December 9, 2020 ruling in light of the resolution that has been reached.

Under the terms of the Plan, Class 5 General Unsecured Creditors are positioned to receive full recoveries and post-petition interest. The Ad Hoc Trade Claimants Group believes it is in the best interest of Class 5 General Unsecured Creditors to support the Plan and they and each of their members will also be supporting the Plan. They encourage all Class 5 General Unsecured Creditors to vote in favor of the Plan.

Cautionary Statement

This communication and accompanying material are not intended to represent a recommendation or investment advice of any kind. Such content is not provided in a fiduciary capacity, may not be relied upon for or in connection with the making of investment decisions, and does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. All content has been provided for informational purposes only and, as such, should not be construed as legal or investment advice and/or a legal opinion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201211005633/en/