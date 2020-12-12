 

The Ad Hoc Group of Trade Claimants Announces Consensual Agreement With Tuesday Morning Corporation to Vote in Favor of the Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.12.2020, 05:30  |  46   |   |   

The ad hoc group of trade claimants (the “Ad Hoc Trade Claimants Group”) of Tuesday Morning Corporation and its affiliated debtors in possession (collectively, the “Debtors”) today announced that its members have reached a consensual agreement with the Debtors to vote in favor of the Plan. The Ad Hoc Trade Claimants Group has agreed to withdraw its previously filed opposition to the Plan and vote in favor of the Debtors’ proposed reorganization plan (the “Plan”). Invictus Global Management LLC (together with its affiliates, “Invictus”) has also agreed to drop its previously announced intended appeal of the court’s December 9, 2020 ruling in light of the resolution that has been reached.

Under the terms of the Plan, Class 5 General Unsecured Creditors are positioned to receive full recoveries and post-petition interest. The Ad Hoc Trade Claimants Group believes it is in the best interest of Class 5 General Unsecured Creditors to support the Plan and they and each of their members will also be supporting the Plan. They encourage all Class 5 General Unsecured Creditors to vote in favor of the Plan.

Cautionary Statement

This communication and accompanying material are not intended to represent a recommendation or investment advice of any kind. Such content is not provided in a fiduciary capacity, may not be relied upon for or in connection with the making of investment decisions, and does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. All content has been provided for informational purposes only and, as such, should not be construed as legal or investment advice and/or a legal opinion.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Ad Hoc Group of Trade Claimants Announces Consensual Agreement With Tuesday Morning Corporation to Vote in Favor of the Plan The ad hoc group of trade claimants (the “Ad Hoc Trade Claimants Group”) of Tuesday Morning Corporation and its affiliated debtors in possession (collectively, the “Debtors”) today announced that its members have reached a consensual agreement with …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer Declares First-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation on Its GP2 Phase III Clinical Trial Design for ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
U.S. Government Exercises 1st Option for Additional 100 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Prices Public Offering of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Class ...
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Ogluo, Its Ready-To-Use (RTU) Glucagon for ...
Alpine Immune Sciences Appoints Natasha Hernday to Board of Directors
FireEye Closes $400 Million Strategic Investment Led by Blackstone
Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 Now Available in Japan, Significantly Expanding Presence in the Region
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity