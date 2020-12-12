 

DGAP-Adhoc Adler Group S.A.: ADLER Group S.A. increases stake in Consus Real Estate AG by means of a capital increase against contribution in kind; planned voluntary public tender offer is currently not being pursued

EQS Group AG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Adler Group S.A.: ADLER Group S.A. increases stake in Consus Real Estate AG by means of a capital increase against contribution in kind; planned voluntary public tender offer is currently not being pursued

12-Dec-2020 / 11:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, "MAR")

ADLER Group S.A.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN

-----

ADLER Group S.A. increases stake in Consus Real Estate AG by means of a capital increase against contribution in kind; planned voluntary public tender offer is currently not being pursued

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 12 December 2020: ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER") today decided to further increase its stake in Consus Real Estate AG ("Consus"), which currently amounts to approximately 65.0%. As part of a capital increase against contribution in kind, ADLER shall acquire Consus shares from Consus shareholders at an exchange ratio of 0.272 new ADLER shares for each Consus share by way of a contribution of 46,780,535 Consus shares in exchange for 12,724,303 new ADLER shares. After completion of the transaction, ADLER shall hold a stake of approximately 94.0% in Consus.

Against this background, ADLER is currently not pursuing the planned voluntary public tender offer in the form of an exchange offer to all Consus shareholders.

Luxembourg, 12 December 2020

ADLER Group S.A.
Board of Directors

Notifying Person:
Colleen Yorke, Legal Counsel
+49 30 403 907 543
c.yorke@ado.berlin

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This release is neither an advertisement nor a securities prospectus and should not be relied upon in making any investment decision to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire any securities. The information and opinions contained in this release are provided as at the date of this release, are subject to change without notice and do not purport to contain all information that may be required to evaluate ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER"). No reliance may or should be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this release, or any other information discussed verbally, or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness.

Disclaimer

