DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Increase Adler Group S.A.: ADLER Group S.A. increases stake in Consus Real Estate AG by means of a capital increase against contribution in kind; planned voluntary public tender offer is currently not being pursued 12-Dec-2020 / 11:53 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADLER Group S.A.

ADLER Group S.A. increases stake in Consus Real Estate AG by means of a capital increase against contribution in kind; planned voluntary public tender offer is currently not being pursued

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 12 December 2020: ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER") today decided to further increase its stake in Consus Real Estate AG ("Consus"), which currently amounts to approximately 65.0%. As part of a capital increase against contribution in kind, ADLER shall acquire Consus shares from Consus shareholders at an exchange ratio of 0.272 new ADLER shares for each Consus share by way of a contribution of 46,780,535 Consus shares in exchange for 12,724,303 new ADLER shares. After completion of the transaction, ADLER shall hold a stake of approximately 94.0% in Consus.

Against this background, ADLER is currently not pursuing the planned voluntary public tender offer in the form of an exchange offer to all Consus shareholders.

Luxembourg, 12 December 2020

ADLER Group S.A.

Board of Directors

Notifying Person:

Colleen Yorke, Legal Counsel

+49 30 403 907 543

c.yorke@ado.berlin

