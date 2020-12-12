Donald Trump Jr. Joins Collective Using Blockchain Technology to Make News Credible Again

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Overline Media Partners (OMP) welcomes Donald Trump Jr. as the first of six founding journalists and public figures in "OG1". Trump Jr., accomplished businessman, author, and political figure, brings a 365-day vision of a rebuilt American media focused on transparency and accountability.

"Americans know the media is broken, we don't have to focus on the negative," says Donald Trump Jr. "The need for accurate, censorship-proof news is both a fundamental right and an enormous opportunity. Together with Kimberly and the amazing people in OMP, we have the technology, capital, and moral imperative to build this. Let's get it done."