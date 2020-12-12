 

Vivendi Formally Denies Any Wrongdoing Regarding the Mediaset Affair

Following the rumours in the Italian press this morning regarding the conclusion of the investigation by the Milan prosecutors in the “Vivendi-Mediaset” affair (which was prompted by a complaint by Mr. Silvio Berlusconi’s holding company Fininvest), Vivendi (Paris:VIV) is shocked that a confidential document, intended for the protection of the individuals under investigation, was made public as soon as it was notified to their attorneys, also misrepresenting its contents.

The timing of this leak improperly influences the course of ongoing judicial disputes between private parties and tarnishes the image of the individuals concerned, to whom Vivendi will continue to provide its full support.

The prosecutors hypothesize that, in the second half of 2016, Vivendi communicated incorrect information to the market and did not disclose certain information to the Italian securities regulator.

With respect to these allegations, Vivendi reaffirms that it has acquired its stake in Mediaset in compliance with all applicable laws, that it has always communicated transparently to the market and the regulators and that its current and former executives are either extraneous to those allegations or have acted in full compliance of the law. Therefore, their attorneys have already expressed full willingness to provide the necessary clarifications before the Prosecutor's office takes a decision, being confident that the decision will be the closure of the proceedings without charges.

Since 2016, Vivendi has continuously defended its interests, backed with several favorable court decisions in different jurisdictions and tried to find an acceptable settlement in its commercial dispute with Mediaset.

On April 8, 2016, Vivendi concluded a strategic and industrial partnership with Mediaset. The envisaged Mediaset Premium acquisition unfortunately led to a commercial lawsuit and Vivendi’s efforts to find an amicable solution to the dispute were finally scuppered by Mediaset’s ill-fated attempt to obtain the seizure of 3.5% of Vivendi’s share capital in October 2016.

As it believed at that time that the strategic interest of this partnership was greater than the stakes of the lawsuit, Vivendi started acquiring Mediaset shares in November 2016 and crossed the 3% threshold of the Mediaset share capital in early December, and by the end of December 2016 acquired a position of 28.80% of the share capital. All the acquisitions were reported in a timely and transparent manner.

