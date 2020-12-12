 

BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, Including Over $35M in Assets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Emerging leader in infused cannabis beverages, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) announced today that it has executed a Definitive Agreement (the “Agreement”) dated December 11, 2020 with privately held company Naturo Group Investments Inc. (“Naturo”) in which the Company intends to purchase all of the issued and outstanding securities of Naturo (the “Naturo Securities”) from the owners of Naturo (the “Transaction”). Upon completion of the Transaction, Naturo will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BevCanna and the Company will carry on the combined business of BevCanna and Naturo.

“The joining together of these two companies will be an unbeatable combination,” said Marcello Leone, Founder of Naturo and CEO of BevCanna. “BevCanna is evolving into a comprehensive health and wellness company, and this combination acceralerates that evolution. We’ll now offer one of the most unique and diverse portfolios of beverage and wellness products within both the cannabis and the fulvic and humic mineral plant-based categories. The merger creates significant value to both organizations and brings togther two exceptionally experienced teams, forming one of the most innovative beverage and natural health products companies in our industry.”

The combination will create the only fully licensed, in-house and white-label beverage manufacturing company that distributes both conventional and cannabis-based beverage and wellness products. The newly formed company will now have access to global, multi-channel distribution networks of traditional and cannabis sales channels.

BevCanna will take ownership of Naturo’s 40,000 sq. ft. high-capacity beverage facility, 315-acres of outdoor cultivatable land valued at $10.4M, beverage manufacturing equipment valued at $3.4M (as of year end), and a proprietary Health Canada approved fulvic and humic plant-based mineral formulation.

BevCanna will also take possession of one of Naturo’s most valuable assets, their exclusive onsite alkaline spring water source, independently valued at $18M. As water resources become increasingly more scarce, BevCanna expects that the proprietary resource will contribute to a strengthened balance sheet and to BevCanna’s unique positioning within the exploding plant-based and cannabis sectors.

