 

TCR² Announces RECIST Response in Ovarian Cancer from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial of TC-210 in Treatment Refractory Mesothelin-Expressing Solid Tumors

- TC-210 induced tumor regression in all of the first eight patients

- Ovarian cancer patient achieved confirmed RECIST partial response (PR)

- Overall response rate (ORR) 50% in patients infused with TC-210 and lymphodepletion

      - Continued manageable toxicity profile

      - Phase 1 trial amended to accelerate treatment

- TCR2 to host conference call Monday, December 14 starting at 8:00am E.T. live webcast available

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced positive interim data from the ongoing Phase 1 portion of the TC-210 ( gavocabtagene autoleucel or “gavo-cel”) Phase 1/2 clinical trial for mesothelin-expressing solid tumors. As of the November 24, 2020 data cutoff, three PRs according to RECIST 1.1 criteria have been recorded among the first eight patients treated on study, with our first ovarian cancer patient having achieved a confirmed PR up to month six. In addition, the first patient treated at a higher gavo-cel dose (1x108/m2) without lymphodepletion achieved stable disease through two months without any significant toxicities, which has allowed patients to start treatment at that dose with the addition of lymphodepletion. The toxicity profile remains manageable with only two patients to date exhibiting gavo-cel-related non-hematologic grade >2 toxicity and no evidence of neurotoxicity or on-target, off-tumor toxicity. Translational data further demonstrated TRuC-T cell expansion and cytokine induction in all patients.

“Although the focus of any Phase 1 trial is safety, the consistency in tumor regression and RECIST responses we have observed with gavo-cel as a single agent supports our belief in the advantages of TRuC-T cells over other cell therapies and the potential for a fundamentally new approach in the treatment of solid tumors,” said Garry Menzel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics. “The HLA independence of our technology allows us to treat a broad population of patients with mesothelin surface expression while leveraging the full T cell receptor complex to drive enhanced trafficking, on-target killing and persistence in the hostile solid tumor microenvironment. Most important, we are delivering clinical and survival benefit to those patients with heavily pre-treated mesothelioma or ovarian cancer.”   

