 

Eventbrite Unveils 2020 "Inside Look Report," Comprehensive Study on Human Connection Amidst a World of Online Experiences

Eventbrite (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform, today unveiled its 2020 Inside Look Report, a comprehensive global study that explores human connection and the world of experiences. With nearly 75 million virtual attendees, 100+ million hours logged online, and more than one million virtual events in 2020, Eventbrite has continued to bring the world together during a year of social distancing through virtual experiences, which have proven to be critical connection points for consumers.

Eventbrite’s Inside Look Report provides insight into how consumers and the event industry at large have adapted to 2020’s unprecedented cultural, political, and social change, focusing on how the disruption of live and in-person events transformed daily behavior and connection. The report, available here, analyzes data from the more than one million global virtual experiences on Eventbrite in 2020 and a YouGov1 survey of more than 3,000 consumers across Australia, the UK and US. Additional key US consumer findings include:

Online events helped people combat loneliness, and in many cases thrive, via hobbies, virtual learning, and self-improvement

Stay-at-home orders made space and time for self-improvement and self-care, but many chose to work on themselves virtually, together.

  • When looking at Eventbrite data specifically, half of all tickets issued to virtual experiences in 2020 were for seminars/talks or classes/trainings/workshops.
  • Of those who’ve attended online events since the pandemic began, over one-third (36%) of respondents agreed that they're thriving in the COVID-19 environment, compared to 27% of those who have not attended an online event in that time.
  • Among those who have picked up new hobbies since the start of COVID-19, singles (21%) were more than twice as likely to pick up a hobby because they were lonely compared to those in relationships (10%). Men (22%) were more than twice as likely to have picked up new hobbies during the pandemic than women (9%) because they felt pressured to be productive.
  • Nearly one in five men (19%) said that online events and social platforms have allowed them to forge social connections better than they would have made in real life.

The power of staying socially and culturally informed is more important than ever

