 

DGAP-News Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund have parted company with Lucien Favre - Edin Terzić takes over as new head coach

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.12.2020, 15:15  |  18   |   |   

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund have parted company with Lucien Favre - Edin Terzić takes over as new head coach

13.12.2020 / 15:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA has parted company with head coach Lucien Favre with immediate effect as a result of an internal analysis of the recent sportive development; the same applies for the assistant coach Manfred Stefes.

Edin Terzić becomes the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund with immediate effect and will cooperate with Sebastian Geppert and former BVB player Otto Addo as new assistant coaches. The parties have agreed on a contractual term until the end of the season 2020/2021 for the time being.

Dortmund, December 13th, 2020

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH



Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

13.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1154783

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1154783  13.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1154783&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetBorussia Dortmund Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund have parted company with Lucien Favre - Edin Terzić takes over as new head coach DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund have parted company with Lucien Favre - Edin Terzić takes over as new head coach 13.12.2020 / 15:15 The issuer is solely …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE english
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund have parted company with Lucien Favre - Edin ...
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund trennt sich von Lucien Favre - Edin Terzić ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:27 Uhr
Borussia Dortmund bestätigt Trennung von Trainer Lucien Favre
15:15 Uhr
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund trennt sich von Lucien Favre - Edin Terzi übernimmt als neuer Cheftrainer (deutsch)
15:15 Uhr
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund trennt sich von Lucien Favre - Edin Terzić übernimmt als neuer Cheftrainer
14:43 Uhr
ROUNDUP/'Bild': Borussia Dortmund trennt sich von Trainer Favre
14:24 Uhr
'Bild':  Borussia Dortmund trennt sich von Trainer Lucien Favre
10:55 Uhr
Watzke nach 1: 5-Debakel des BVB: 'Wir müssen es analysieren'
10.12.20
BVB-Sportchef Zorc zur Achtelfinal-Auslosung:  'Brauchen Losglück'
10.12.20
Zorc zu Haalands Reha in Katar: 'Haben dem zugestimmt'
10.12.20
DFL-Präsidiumsmitglied Leki will Lizenzierungsregeln anpassen
09.12.20
BVB-Stürmer Haaland zur Reha nach Muskelfaserriss in Katar

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:32 Uhr
116.755
Borussia Dortmund zurück an die Spitze!
23.11.20
2
Lauterbach vor Corona-Gipfel: Zuschauer in Stadien - 'realitätsfremd'
30.09.20
2
Vereinschef Watzke sieht BVB als 'Hochburg für Hochbegabte'
03.09.20
2
Söder: Fußballspiele vor Zuschauern 'schlechtes Signal'
04.08.20
3
BVB-Manager Zorc rechnet mit pünktlichem Trainingsauftakt von Sancho