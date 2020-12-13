 

SafeToNet Acquires Net Nanny

London (ots/PRNewswire) - SafeToNet Limited, one of the leading forces in child
online safety, announces the acquisition of USA-headquartered Content Watch
Holdings, Inc., the organisation that owns Net Nanny, one of the world's best
known and most influential parental controls companies.

Given Net Nanny's status as a household name in the US and Asia-Pacific, this
acquisition enhances SafeToNet's position as one of the world's leading safety
tech companies. The price of the deal has not been revealed; however, the move
is part of SafeToNet's preparatory plans for a Series B investment round in
early 2021 which will accelerate its already rapid international expansion.

Since its launch in 2017, UK-headquartered SafeToNet has a become a respected
authority in cyber safety. The award-winning SafeToNet app includes an
AI-powered safeguarding keyboard that automatically contextualises messages
being sent. The technology, which fully protects the privacy rights of a child,
detects and filters threats such as bullying, sextortion, abuse and aggression.
Combined with the Net Nanny technology, the AI will automatically block an app,
a camera or even lock a phone if the software detects an immediate risk to a
child.

This merger will significantly strengthen SafeToNet's US presence and not least
in the education market where it will deploy a derivative of its safeguarding
keyboard onto the technology used by schools across the country.

Richard Pursey, Group CEO of SafeToNet (https://www.safetonet.com/) said: "We
are delighted to have joined forces with Net Nanny. It is probably the best
known parental controls company in the world and is renowned for its use of deep
tech and AI to filter harmful web content. By bringing our two products
together, we will significantly enhance the safety of children online."

Frank Fox, CEO of SafeToNet Americas said: "We have been in discussions with Net
Nanny's leadership team for a while and rate them very highly. We share a common
vision on how children should be kept safe online. We both believe that
respecting a child's rights to privacy is key to the safeguarding landscape."

Joey Thompson, CEO of Content Watch said: "SafeToNet's approach to online safety
stands out in the industry. Their real-time video threat-detection technology is
world leading.. This merger marks a significant moment in online safety and we
can't wait to get started."

