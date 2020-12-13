SafeToNet Acquires Net Nanny

London (ots/PRNewswire) - SafeToNet Limited, one of the leading forces in child

online safety, announces the acquisition of USA-headquartered Content Watch

Holdings, Inc., the organisation that owns Net Nanny, one of the world's best

known and most influential parental controls companies.



Given Net Nanny's status as a household name in the US and Asia-Pacific, this

acquisition enhances SafeToNet's position as one of the world's leading safety

tech companies. The price of the deal has not been revealed; however, the move

is part of SafeToNet's preparatory plans for a Series B investment round in

early 2021 which will accelerate its already rapid international expansion.





Since its launch in 2017, UK-headquartered SafeToNet has a become a respectedauthority in cyber safety. The award-winning SafeToNet app includes anAI-powered safeguarding keyboard that automatically contextualises messagesbeing sent. The technology, which fully protects the privacy rights of a child,detects and filters threats such as bullying, sextortion, abuse and aggression.Combined with the Net Nanny technology, the AI will automatically block an app,a camera or even lock a phone if the software detects an immediate risk to achild.This merger will significantly strengthen SafeToNet's US presence and not leastin the education market where it will deploy a derivative of its safeguardingkeyboard onto the technology used by schools across the country.Richard Pursey, Group CEO of SafeToNet (https://www.safetonet.com/) said: "Weare delighted to have joined forces with Net Nanny. It is probably the bestknown parental controls company in the world and is renowned for its use of deeptech and AI to filter harmful web content. By bringing our two productstogether, we will significantly enhance the safety of children online."Frank Fox, CEO of SafeToNet Americas said: "We have been in discussions with NetNanny's leadership team for a while and rate them very highly. We share a commonvision on how children should be kept safe online. We both believe thatrespecting a child's rights to privacy is key to the safeguarding landscape."Joey Thompson, CEO of Content Watch said: "SafeToNet's approach to online safetystands out in the industry. Their real-time video threat-detection technology isworld leading.. This merger marks a significant moment in online safety and wecan't wait to get started."