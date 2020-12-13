 

Public Storage Appoints Three New Independent Trustees

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today the appointment of three new members to its Board of Trustees, effective January 1, 2021, including:

  • Shankh Mitra, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and director of Welltower Inc.
  • David Neithercut, former President and Chief Executive Officer and current Board member of Equity Residential.
  • Paul Williams, President of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Chicago Chapter.

The Company also announced that three current Trustees, Uri P. Harkham, B. Wayne Hughes, Jr., and Daniel C. Staton, have decided to retire from the Board effective December 31, 2020. Following these changes, the Board will have appointed five independent Trustees within the last 18 months.

“We are pleased to welcome Shankh, David, and Paul to the Board,” said Ronald L. Havner, Jr., Chairman of the Board of Public Storage. “With deep real estate investing experience, corporate governance expertise, and proven track records as public company leaders and board members, they will bring valuable perspectives and skillsets that complement those of our current Trustees. Further, these highly-qualified new Trustees bring diverse backgrounds and experiences, and they have a demonstrated focus on sustainable value-creation, which will support the Board’s and management’s strategy to promote the long-term resilience of our business and enhance shareholder value. I would like to thank our Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee for its continued work and diligence, and I am confident these new Trustees are the right additions to our Board. I would also like to thank Uri, Wayne, and Dan for their years of service as Trustees of Public Storage. Over the past two decades, these retiring Trustees have helped shepherd Public Storage to truly extraordinary growth while maintaining financial discipline and an incredibly strong balance sheet. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

“The Public Storage Board continuously reviews our Board composition to ensure that we are aligned with the interests of our stakeholders, and today’s announcement follows engagement and input from our shareholders,” added Mr. Havner. “With the addition of Shankh, David, and Paul, the Company has added five independent directors in the past 18 months. We will continue to take actions that we believe will enable the successful execution of our strategy to deliver long-term value for our shareholders, customers, and employees.”

