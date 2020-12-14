 

Global Respiratory Clinics Market will grow at a CAGR of 20.7% over the forecast period - says Absolute Markets Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 03:00  |  67   |   |   

PUNE, India, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Respiratory Clinics Market will grow at a CAGR of 20.7%

  • In the United States currently more than 25 million people are diagnosed with asthma, because of these respiratory diseases there is a burden on annual healthcare expenditures for treatment of respiratory diseases. The increase in number of respiratory clinics will surely expand the treatment of respiratory diseases even to the remotest regions.

  • Due to covid-19 pandemic the number of respiratory clinics has risen, in Australia the government has funded to start more than 100 respiratory clinics in order to control the pandemic, in order to meet the rising patient demands the need for respiratory clinics has risen in this country.
  • MultiCare Rockwood Clinic has opened up new respiratory clinic in the Washington State to meet the increasing demand for respiratory care, this is the 3rd respiratory clinic the hospital has opened in order to provide primary and preventive care for patients having symptoms of common flu, cold, soar throat, difficulty in breathing amongst others. The government funding towards setting up of new respiratory clinics will aid in handling the pandemic.
  • North America held the highest market share in global respiratory clinics market, the number of deaths related to asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease has risen a lot in the United States. The number of respiratory clinics are more in the United States.

  • Asia Pacific is the highest growing market for respiratory clinics due to increasing prevalence of infectious diseases like Covid-19. Covid-19 has increased the need for respiratory clinics in this region boosting the market growth. Countries like Japan, China and India are facing the worst hit areas with number of patients rising rapidly, respiratory clinics are proving to be useful in this region in order to curb the pandemic.
  • The major players operating in the respiratory clinics market include Adelaide PHN, Contra Costa Health Services, Inova, Mankato Clinic, MultiCare, National Jewish Health, Prairie Mountain Health, Reid Health, SmartClinics, Vitalité Health Network, Wise Maquarie Park, Wyoming Medical Center.

