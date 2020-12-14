 

Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 Billion

Vista to acquire all outstanding shares of Pluralsight for $20.26 per share in cash

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Dec. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the technology workforce development company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”), a leading global investment firm focused on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vista, in partnership with its institutional co-investors including Partners Group, will acquire all outstanding shares of Pluralsight common stock for $20.26 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $3.5 billion. The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 25% to the company’s volume weighted average closing stock price for the 30 trading days prior to today’s announcement.

Pluralsight, which is headquartered in Utah and has over 1,700 employees, provides technology workforce development solutions, including skills intelligence, skills development and engineering management capabilities. These solutions help develop world-class technologists and technology teams and empower them to drive the next wave of innovation for their organizations. The company’s two products, Pluralsight Skills and Pluralsight Flow, are used by more than 17,000 customers, including 70% of Fortune 500 companies.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Vista, which delivers significant immediate cash value to our shareholders, and positions Pluralsight to continue meeting and exceeding the expectations of our customers,” said Gary Crittenden, Pluralsight’s lead independent director. “This transaction, which is the result of a robust process overseen and directed by an independent Transaction Committee of the Board of Directors, is a testament to the value Pluralsight has created and the reputation our team has built. Enterprises all over the world rely on Pluralsight’s solutions to strengthen technology skills, innovate faster and meet their core objectives. With Vista’s support, we are confident that Pluralsight will be even better positioned to deliver value to our customers. We are confident that this transaction is the best path forward for Pluralsight and our stakeholders.”

