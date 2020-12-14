 

First automotive winter testing festival opened in NE. China's Heihe

BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The first automotive winter testing festival opened Thursday in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, aiming to boost the development of the city's automotive testing industry.

During the three-month festival, Heihe plans to hold eight series of activities such as CCPC snow race, driving competitions in city streets, and Porsche self-driving experience.

Before the mass production, automobiles need to have test drives in areas with extreme weather to ensure the exceptional quality, drivability and safety, which brings opportunities for Heihe, a city located in China's high-latitude and high-cold area.

In recent years, Heihe has taken the development of automotive testing industry as an important task to strengthen the city's ice and snow industry. After years of development, Heihe has attracted eight winter testing enterprises and three national-level automobile inspection and testing institutions. 24 automobile enterprises have established their exclusive winter testing centers in Heihe, with the winter testing runs accounting for more than 80 percent of the total in China.

By hosting the winter testing festival, Heihe is confident to create a world-class environment for automotive testing enterprises, R&D and testing institutions to better develop in Heihe, said Mali, party chief of Heihe.

Heihe has abundant automotive winter testing resources, complete transportation system and superior service guarantees. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) will provide Heihe with more powerful and effective services in terms of information services, standard setting and industry self-discipline, according to Yu Guang, chief expert of CAAM.

With a unique geographical location, good natural resources, sincere humanistic environment and perfect urban functions, Heihe will continue to provide strong guarantees for auto enterprises to obtain winter testing parameters, said Li Debin, chief quality engineer of JAC Group.

At the opening ceremony, Zong Huanping, executive deputy director of the Xinhua News Agency's National Brands Project Office, announced that the automotive winter testing industry in Heihe was successfully included in the Xinhua News Agency's National Brands Project.

In the future, the National Brand Project will rely on its rich media resources, strong communication channels and high-end think tanks, to provide brand promotion services for Heihe and further expand the brand influence and social effect of Heihe's automotive winter testing industry.

