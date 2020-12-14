Millrock Provides Year-End Operations Update, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO, OTCQB: MLRKF) ("Millrock" or the “Company”), along with partner Resolution Mineral Inc. (ASX: RML
“Resolution”), has completed field exploration activities for the year at the 64North project. The project targets large-scale gold deposits in the Goodpaster District. The claims comprising the
property are adjacent to the Pogo Mine, a multi-million ounce gold mine operated by Northern Star Resources.
Millrock President & CEO Gregory Beischer commented, “We are pleased to have been able to execute this exploration program despite the additional risk and challenge posed by COVID. A strong initial drill test of the West Pogo prospects was completed, and new drill targets were defined at other prospects on this district-scale gold project. We look forward to pending assay results and developing exploration plans for 2021.”
Highlights for 2020 include:
Corporate Matters:
- Resolution has timely expended in excess of US$5.0 million on project exploration and has indicated its intention to pay US$50,000 and issue 10 million Resolution shares to Millrock, thereby
completing an initial 30% earn-in interest in the 64North Project.
West Pogo Block:
- This block is located immediately west of Northern Star’s Pogo Mine, and the Goodpaster deposit that is now being delineated by Northern Star. CSAMT geophysical surveys carried out by Millrock
in 2019 identified shallow-dipping conductive zones that potentially represented gold-bearing quartz veins and surrounding alteration zones.
- High resolution airborne magnetic and ZTEM geophysical survey data was collected and used to refine drill targets.
Figure 1. Millrock / Resolution claims shown in blue.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0682c17-2d29-42be ...
- Road access to the Aurora target area was completed to allow year-round operations.
- Nine core holes totaling 4,778 meters were drilled at the West Pogo block adjacent to the Pogo Mine property and on strike from Pogo’s Goodpaster deposit (Aurora, Reflection, and Echo
targets).
- Drilling intersected a vein system; assays from mineralized zones intersected in the last two drill holes are expected in early January.
- 137 meters of road cut and trench sampling was completed at the AT prospect on the West Pogo block; complete results are expected in January and will be evaluated.
0 Kommentare