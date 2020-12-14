Millrock Provides Year-End Operations Update, 64North Gold Project, Alaska

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO, OTCQB: MLRKF) ("Millrock" or the “Company”), along with partner Resolution Mineral Inc. (ASX: RML “Resolution”), has completed field exploration activities for the year at the 64North project. The project targets large-scale gold deposits in the Goodpaster District. The claims comprising the property are adjacent to the Pogo Mine, a multi-million ounce gold mine operated by Northern Star Resources.



Millrock President & CEO Gregory Beischer commented, “We are pleased to have been able to execute this exploration program despite the additional risk and challenge posed by COVID. A strong initial drill test of the West Pogo prospects was completed, and new drill targets were defined at other prospects on this district-scale gold project. We look forward to pending assay results and developing exploration plans for 2021.”