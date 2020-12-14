 

Millrock Provides Year-End Operations Update, 64North Gold Project, Alaska

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 04:00  |  30   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO, OTCQB: MLRKF) ("Millrock" or the “Company”), along with partner Resolution Mineral Inc. (ASX: RML “Resolution”), has completed field exploration activities for the year at the 64North project. The project targets large-scale gold deposits in the Goodpaster District. The claims comprising the property are adjacent to the Pogo Mine, a multi-million ounce gold mine operated by Northern Star Resources.

Millrock President & CEO Gregory Beischer commented, “We are pleased to have been able to execute this exploration program despite the additional risk and challenge posed by COVID. A strong initial drill test of the West Pogo prospects was completed, and new drill targets were defined at other prospects on this district-scale gold project. We look forward to pending assay results and developing exploration plans for 2021.”

Highlights for 2020 include:

Corporate Matters:

  • Resolution has timely expended in excess of US$5.0 million on project exploration and has indicated its intention to pay US$50,000 and issue 10 million Resolution shares to Millrock, thereby completing an initial 30% earn-in interest in the 64North Project.


West Pogo Block:

  • This block is located immediately west of Northern Star’s Pogo Mine, and the Goodpaster deposit that is now being delineated by Northern Star. CSAMT geophysical surveys carried out by Millrock in 2019 identified shallow-dipping conductive zones that potentially represented gold-bearing quartz veins and surrounding alteration zones.

  • High resolution airborne magnetic and ZTEM geophysical survey data was collected and used to refine drill targets.


Figure 1. Millrock / Resolution claims shown in blue.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0682c17-2d29-42be ...

  • Road access to the Aurora target area was completed to allow year-round operations.

  • Nine core holes totaling 4,778 meters were drilled at the West Pogo block adjacent to the Pogo Mine property and on strike from Pogo’s Goodpaster deposit (Aurora, Reflection, and Echo targets).

  • Drilling intersected a vein system; assays from mineralized zones intersected in the last two drill holes are expected in early January.

  • 137 meters of road cut and trench sampling was completed at the AT prospect on the West Pogo block; complete results are expected in January and will be evaluated.
    Seite 1 von 3
    Millrock Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Millrock Provides Year-End Operations Update, 64North Gold Project, Alaska VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO, OTCQB: MLRKF) ("Millrock" or the “Company”), along with partner Resolution Mineral Inc. (ASX: RML “Resolution”), has completed field exploration …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TCR² Announces RECIST Response in Ovarian Cancer from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial of TC-210 in ...
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
ABO-GROUP acquires French engineering firm GEO+ Environnement.
CHOICE-01 Phase III Study of Toripalimab at the Interim Analysis Met Pre-Specified Primary Endpoint ...
SELLAS Announces Pricing of $16.2 Million Registered Direct Offering
Millrock Provides Year-End Operations Update, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska and Stock Option Grant

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
28
Millrock Resources - 25 Projekte in Kanada und Mexiko