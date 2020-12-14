SAFR from RealNetworks and EPM Joint Touchless Access Control Solution is Implemented by UAE Federal Agency

This deal represents the first critical infrastructure secure access contract for SAFR in the Middle East

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer vision developer, SAFR from RealNetworks , Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) and IT solutions provider, EPM have secured a high profile contract with a federal agency in the Government of the United Arab Emirates, to provide face-based authentication for secure access at entry points of their HQ. SAFR’s face recognition and mask detection capabilities have been embedded in EPM’s security platform to allow for registered users to be recognized at secure access points using just their face — even while wearing virus-preventing face masks. The joint solution was implemented using the existing video surveillance infrastructure at the agency location after a successful three-month trial where SAFR from RealNetworks’ face recognition was able to provide secure authentication for 15,000 employees with nearly 100% accuracy and no false acceptance of unregistered guests.



“Outdoor secure access points have unique challenges due to varying environmental conditions. We have been impressed by SAFR’s ability to recognize faces even under changing light throughout the day and even at night — including for drivers when they are inside cars,” said Hadi Omer, Director - Systems & Solutions, EPM. “We’re looking forward to a fruitful partnership and believe that adding SAFR’s high-performance computer vision to our portfolio of AI applications will offer even more robust and convenient secure access options for our customers throughout the Middle East.”