 

Molecular Stethoscope Announces Completion and Publication of its Alzheimer's Disease Study in Science Advances

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 06:00  |  56   |   |   

Study results highlight the Company's Next-Generation cf-mRNA Liquid Biopsy-Artificial Intelligence Technology Platform for characterization of Alzheimer's Disease

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Stethoscope, Inc., a precision medicine biotechnology company, announces publication of a human proof-of-concept study for Alzheimer's Disease using its proprietary cell-free messenger RNA (cf-mRNA)-Artificial Intelligence Technology Platform. The study appeared in the December 2020 issue of the American Association for the Advancement of Science journal, Science Advances. "The Technology Platform's dynamic detection and monitoring of dysregulated genes and biological processes in Alzheimer's Disease provides a promising new approach to stratify patients and to follow disease course and targeted intervention," commented James Brewer, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Shiley-Marcos Alzheimer's Disease Research Center and Chair of the Department of Neuroscience at the University of California in San Diego. Dr. Brewer is a collaborator in the study.

Circulating cell-free RNA in the blood provides a window into patient health, phenotype and developmental programs of a variety of human organs.

The study provides data to guide the development of novel, non-invasive blood-based products for Alzheimer's Disease prognosis and diagnosis, with expected initial impact in stratification of patients to accelerate drug discovery and development studies. Subsequent studies will likely direct the development of products for clinical practice and patient management. "Our proprietary Technology Platform not only can be used for Alzheimer's Disease but may have value for other neurodegenerative diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis where the non-invasive monitoring of disease progression and response to therapies are critical to improve the health of patients," commented Guillermo Elias, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Molecular Stethoscope.

Three critical challenges of Alzheimer's Disease diagnosis and prognosis are the heterogeneity of disease, the complexity of underlying pathophysiology and lack of non-invasive tools for brain function. "Our genome-wide cell-free transcriptome study highlights the rigorous and reproducible analytical performance of our Technology Platform by using reference material from the Extracellular RNA Consensus Consortium combined with custom RNA library preparation and pioneering data analysis," said John J. Sninsky, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Molecular Stethoscope. 

The study entitled "Noninvasive characterization of Alzheimer's Disease by circulating, cell-fee messenger RNA next generation sequencing" appeared in the December 2020 issue of Science Advances and can be found here:

 https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/6/50/eabb1654

"We would like to thank the contributions of our medical and scientific collaborators and Alzheimer's Disease patients and their families for participating in this study," acknowledged Dr. Elias, CEO of Molecular Stethoscope.

About Molecular Stethoscope
Molecular Stethoscope is a precision medicine company based in Silicon Valley, California, focused on discovering, developing and commercializing non-invasive and dynamic products for the early detection, diagnosis and treatment-response monitoring of chronic diseases starting with the liver (NAFLD/NASH) and the central nervous system (Alzheimer's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis). Molecular Stethoscope was co-founded by Dr. Stephen Quake, Professor of Bioengineering at Stanford University, and co-President of the Chan Zuckerberg BioHub, and Dr. Eric Topol, Director and Founder, Scripps Research Translational Institute; Chair of Innovative Medicine, Scripps. The Company's proprietary and novel Next-Generation cf-mRNA Liquid Biopsy-Artificial Intelligence Technology Platform integrates cell-free mRNA (cf-mRNA) with RNA-Seq, clinical information, and purpose-built bioinformatics and machine learning and artificial intelligence to generate clinically actionable, dynamic information to fundamentally change how healthcare is delivered at scale.

Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to statements about the Company's expectations regarding its proprietary Technology Platform. Forward looking statements are subject to uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Additional information and inquiries

Investor Relations: investorrelations@molecularstethoscope.com

Public and Media Relations: publicrelations@molecularstethoscope.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/353332/Molecular_Stethoscope_Inc_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Molecular Stethoscope Announces Completion and Publication of its Alzheimer's Disease Study in Science Advances Study results highlight the Company's Next-Generation cf-mRNA Liquid Biopsy-Artificial Intelligence Technology Platform for characterization of Alzheimer's Disease PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Molecular Stethoscope, Inc., a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
MSP Sports Capital Invests In McLaren Racing
Global Healthcare Service Robots Market will grow to US$ 3091.18 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.7% over ...
Global Respiratory Clinics Market will grow at a CAGR of 20.7% over the forecast period - says ...
CGTN: China vows new measures as world leaders gather to fight climate change
Global HealthTech Market will grow to US$ 456.85 Mn by 2028 at 19% CAGR- says Absolute Markets ...
Xinhua Silk Road: First automotive winter testing festival opened in NE. China's Heihe
Velotrade selected by MUFG Bank as partner for enhancement of digital trade services
Molecular Stethoscope Announces Completion and Publication of its Alzheimer's Disease Study in ...
Chengdu High-tech Zone: Speeding Up the Construction of a World-class High-tech Park
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Ceres Power Holdings plc: Bosch Collaboration With Ceres Progresses To Mass Production Of SOFC Systems, With An Initial 200mw ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments