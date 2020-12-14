Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With Temozolomide for the Treatment of Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma

“We are extremely pleased that Switzerland has established national reimbursement for Optune,” said Thomas Hefti, Vice President Europe and Emerging Markets (EMEA). “Access to our therapy continues to grow throughout the world, demonstrating health insurers’ increasing recognition of Optune.”

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) announced today that the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health (BAG) has added Optune in combination with temozolomide to the List of Remedies and Equipment (MiGeL) for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM), effective April 1, 2021. The List of Remedies and Equipment defines which medical devices are covered by compulsory health insurance in Switzerland.

“National reimbursement of Optune for newly diagnosed GBM patients in Switzerland represents an incredible effort by our team to expand access to our therapy as well as an increased understanding of the benefits of our therapy among health insurers,” said Pritesh Shah, Novocure’s Chief Commercial Officer. “We are proud of this accomplishment and will continue working diligently to expand access to GBM patients who may benefit.”

About Optune

Optune is a noninvasive, antimitotic cancer treatment for GBM. Optune delivers Tumor Treating Fields to the region of the tumor.

Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cell division. Tumor Treating Fields does not stimulate or heat tissue and targets dividing cancer cells with specific membrane properties. Tumor Treating Fields causes minimal damage to healthy cells. Mild to moderate skin irritation is the most common side effect reported. Tumor Treating Fields is approved in certain countries for the treatment of adults with GBM and in the U.S. for MPM, two of the most difficult cancer types to treat. The therapy shows promise in multiple solid tumor types – including some of the most aggressive forms of cancer.

Approved Indications

Optune is intended as a treatment for adult patients (22 years of age or older) with histologically-confirmed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

Optune with temozolomide is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed, supratentorial glioblastoma following maximal debulking surgery, and completion of radiation therapy together with concomitant standard of care chemotherapy.