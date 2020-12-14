 

EQS-Adhoc Orascom Development Holding AG largest subsidiary in Egypt, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) Board of Directors convened to approve the sale of its stake in 'New City Housing & Development' formerly 'Orascom Housing Communities' for an amount of CHF 7.3mn

Orascom Development Holding AG largest subsidiary in Egypt, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) Board of Directors convened to approve the sale of its stake in 'New City Housing & Development' formerly 'Orascom Housing Communities' for an amount of CHF 7.3mn

Orascom Development Holding AG's largest subsidiary in Egypt, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) Board of Directors convened to approve the sale of its stake in "New City Housing & Development" formerly "Orascom Housing Communities" for an amount of CHF 7.3 million.

Altdorf, December 14, 2020 - Orascom Development Holding (ODH) is pleased to announce that its largest subsidiary in Egypt, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) Board of Directors held on December 13, 2020; approved the sale of its 35.25% stake in "New City Housing & Development" previously known as Orascom Housing Communities (OHC) a subsidiary of Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), for an amount of CHF 7.3 million.

The divestment of this non-core asset comes in line with our continued execution of our strategy to optimize our portfolio and will enable us to further prioritize and reinforce efforts in our core business areas.

New City Housing & Development previously known as Orascom Housing Communities (OHC) is the first Egyptian company to focus on the development of high-quality affordable housing units within sustainable and fully integrated townships in Egypt. New City Housing & Development owns two projects. The first was launched in 2007 the project is located in 6th of October, 20 km west of Cairo, and spans over approximately 2.60 million m2 of land, and is now home to more than 40,000 residents. As a truly integrated development, offering a comprehensive community facility including schools, clinics, worship houses, sporting facilities among many other amenities. The second project spans over 0.8 million m2 of land in the Qena Governorate, Upper Egypt, and provides a high-quality affordable housing unit.

