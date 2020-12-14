 

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Successful Relocation of Vivoryon Shares Package

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Successful Relocation of Vivoryon Shares Package

14.12.2020
Successful Relocation of Vivoryon Shares Package

HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, GERMANY, 14 December 2020 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; ISIN DE0007921835) has been informed by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG that the remaining stake held by MorphoSys AG, comprising of around 6.5% of the share capital, has been successfully placed on the capital market. Around 1.3 million shares were sold to institutional and qualified investors through private placements. Hauck & Aufhäuser acted as sole bookrunner and placed the shares with a select group of long-term institutional investors across Europe and North America.
 

Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO of Vivoryon, commented: "We are at an exciting stage in our corporate development, and I would like to welcome our new shareholders, with whom we look forward to continuing to execute on our growth plans."
 

For more information, please contact:
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO
Email: contact@vivoryon.com

Trophic Communications
Gretchen Schweitzer / Joanne Tudorica
Tel: +49 172 861 8540 / +49 176 2103 7191
Email: vivoryon@trophic.eu
 

About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

With 20+ years of unmatched understanding in identifying post-translational modifying enzymes that play critical roles in disease initiation and progression, Vivoryon's scientific expertise has facilitated the creation of a discovery and development engine for small molecule therapeutics. This platform has demonstrated success by developing a novel therapeutic in type 2 diabetes. In its current programs Vivoryon Therapeutics is advancing its lead product, varoglutamstat (PQ912), in Alzheimer's disease and its entire portfolio of QPCT and QPCTL inhibitors in oncology and other indications. In addition, the company pursues a development program for Meprin protease inhibitors with potential therapeutic use in fibrotic diseases, cancer and acute kidney injury.

www.vivoryon.com

Forward Looking Statements

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.


Company: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
Weinbergweg 22
06120 Halle/Saale
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)345 555 9900
Fax: +49 (0)345 555 9901
E-mail: contact@vivoryon.com
Internet: www.vivoryon.com
ISIN: DE0007921835
WKN: 792183
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam
