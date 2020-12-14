 

DGAP-News ADLER Group S.A.: Increases stake in Consus to c.94%, cementing swift business integration

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.12.2020, 07:00   

DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
ADLER Group S.A.: Increases stake in Consus to c.94%, cementing swift business integration

14.12.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADLER Group: Increases stake in Consus to c.94%, cementing swift business integration

- ADLER Group increases majority stake in Consus from c.65% to c.94%

- Significant benefits via integration and streamlining of group structure and uniform corporate identity

- Voluntary public tender offer no longer to be pursued

Berlin, 14 December 2020 - ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER") continues to make progress on the integration of Consus Real Estate AG ("Consus") into the Group. ADLER acquired further 46,780,535 Consus shares in exchange for new 12,724,303 ADLER shares by way of a capital increase against contribution in kind. The new ADLER shares are being issued at an exchange ratio of 0.272 new ADLER shares for each Consus share in line with ADLER's previous communication.

The Consus shares were acquired under share purchase agreements entered into with multiple Consus shareholders. After completion of the transaction, ADLER will have increased its majority stake in Consus from c.65% to c.94%. Consus had previously concluded a separation from its former shareholder Christoph Gröner, who is also not a shareholder of ADLER following this transaction.

Against this background, ADLER is currently not pursuing the planned voluntary public tender offer in the form of an exchange offer to all Consus shareholders. However, ADLER may seek to further increase its shareholding in Consus going forward.

ADLER expects an EPRA NAV per share of c.€43 after completion of the transaction, assuming the increased shareholding in Consus of c.94% (pro-forma based on Q3 2020 results). Maximilian Rienecker, Co-CEO of ADLER commented: "Based on the closing share price of last Friday this still leaves a sizeable discount of c.37% to NAV. Executing measures to cut this discount is the key goal for us."

