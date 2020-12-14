The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 11 Dec 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 25.3329 £ 22.2759 Estimated MTD return 0.52 % 0.27 % Estimated YTD return 10.63 % 7.95 % Estimated ITD return 153.33 % 122.76 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 19.35 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -23.62 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -19.20 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A

BGHL Capital