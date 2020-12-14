



Press release – Paris, December 14, 2020

Danone further strengthens governance

to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan





‘Local First’ plan further integrated to Board of Directors’ agenda Creation of a new Strategy and Transformation Committee to monitor progress on adaptation plans



Board refreshment towards greater independance, diversity and expertise Gilles Schnepp, Ariane Gorin and Susan Roberts proposed as new independent members Cécile Cabanis appointed Vice-Chair of the Board 70%+ independent rate and gender parity expected after 2021 AGM



In the recent weeks, Danone announced key steps to unlock future growth and margin expansion and increase value creation, including ‘Local First’ - a plan to shift to a locally-grounded organization. As part of its continuous assessment of the way the Board of Directors works together with the Executive Committee to ensure the delivery of sustainable value creation, Danone announces today several decisions related to Board’s composition and organization to reinforce the governance of the company.

Following a phase of active dialogue with shareholders, upon the proposal of Emmanuel Faber and with the recommendations of the Governance committee, the Board of Directors unanimously decided to :