Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Press release – Paris, December 14, 2020
Danone further strengthens governance
to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
|
In the recent weeks, Danone announced key steps to unlock future growth and margin expansion and increase value creation, including ‘Local First’ - a plan to shift to a locally-grounded
organization. As part of its continuous assessment of the way the Board of Directors works together with the Executive Committee to ensure the delivery of sustainable value creation, Danone
announces today several decisions related to Board’s composition and organization to reinforce the governance of the company.
Following a phase of active dialogue with shareholders, upon the proposal of Emmanuel Faber and with the recommendations of the Governance committee, the Board of Directors unanimously decided to :
-
Create a new Strategy and Transformation Committee of the Board, starting under the chairmanship of Benoît Potier, in addition to the three existing Board committees (Audit,
Governance and Engagement), to prepare the work of the Board on the strategic orientations of the company, with a clear focus on the previously announced adaptation plans. It will be
notably in charge of monitoring progress on portfolio review and execution of the growth and efficiency plan.
-
Appoint Cécile Cabanis as Vice-Chair of the Board. A board member since 2018, Cécile Cabanis will continue to support the Board of Directors and its Chairman in her new
non-executive capacity as Vice-Chair of the Board.
-
Propose new independent members to the Board for election at next Shareholders’ meeting on April 29th, 2021
-
Appointment of Gilles Schnepp as Board Director with immediate effect, in replacement of Gregg Engles who decided to resign as a result of the Board’s policy for monitoring
situations of potential conflict of interests. The Board will propose at next AGM to confirm appointment of Gilles Schnepp to the Board. The Board considers that Mr Schnepp, who is
widely-known for his expertise in the field of governance, possesses all the requisite skills and necessary competencies to actively contribute to further guaranteeing Danone’s balanced
corporate governance, and will therefore appoint him as the next Lead Independent Director after the AGM.
DANONE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- Appointment of Gilles Schnepp as Board Director with immediate effect, in replacement of Gregg Engles who decided to resign as a result of the Board’s policy for monitoring situations of potential conflict of interests. The Board will propose at next AGM to confirm appointment of Gilles Schnepp to the Board. The Board considers that Mr Schnepp, who is widely-known for his expertise in the field of governance, possesses all the requisite skills and necessary competencies to actively contribute to further guaranteeing Danone’s balanced corporate governance, and will therefore appoint him as the next Lead Independent Director after the AGM.
0 Kommentare