DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders SFC Energy: Simark Controls receives order for fuel cells from major communications company for turnkey EFOY ProTrailer Hybrid power solutions to provide clean power for a mobile mine site communications network 14.12.2020 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy: Simark Controls receives order for fuel cells from major communications company for turnkey EFOY ProTrailer Hybrid power solutions to provide clean power for a mobile mine site communications network

- Once again a company in the mining industry consciously opts for the efficient and environmentally friendly EFOY Pro Fuel Cell Hybrid solutions

- Order amounts to approx. CAD 400,000

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, December 14, 2020 - Simark Controls Ltd., a subsidiary of SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power supply solutions, has received an order for six EFOY ProTrailer 4120T packages from a major Calgary based communications company. Simark will provide an ultra-reliable mobile power platform for their critical communications and video monitoring infrastructure. The order amounts to approx. CAD 400,000.

The customer is a major provider of mining and positioning technology that brings innovative thinking and new technologies to the industry to enhance the productivity through wireless access to real-time data. In order to operate in an efficient and environmentally friendly manner the company has integrated EFOY ProTrailer Hybrid power solutions into their communications network design. The customer has been trusting EFOY Pro Fuel Cell solutions for more than five years.

EFOY Pro Hybrid power solutions offer numerous advantages by combining the benefits of renewable energy without sacrificing operational efficiencies. EFOY Pro fuel cells work in unison with solar panels to reliably ensure equipment is never without power even during times of poor solar availability, which allows the solution to operate autonomously for over a year at a time. The EFOY ProTrailer platform also allows the customer to remotely monitor and control their trailer fleet throughout the mine site using the integrated Modbus communications. Based on this an EFOY Hybrid power solution is an ideal approach for operators needing to deploy a reliable, autonomous and eco-friendly power platform in the rugged and remote terrain of a mine site.