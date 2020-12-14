Solutions 30 Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Dissemination of False and Misleading Information

The many errors conveyed by this document are solely intended to undermine the reputation of a fast-growing company with solid fundamentals. These allegations are being used publicly by activist fund Muddy Waters in an attempt to profit from the position it has taken on the stock.

Over the past few days, Solutions 30 has been the target of a destabilisation campaign using malicious and disloyal methods. This campaign is primarily based on an alleged report, which was released anonymously, disseminated first abroad and now in France, where the company is listed.

As part of its ongoing commitment to transparency, the company responded immediately to the many questions raised in the alleged report to put an end to all the uncertainty that these allegations were intended to raise: https://www.solutions30.com/transparency/.

Solutions 30 has already notified the AMF - French Financial Authorities and has appointed August Debouzy law firm to file a complaint with the Parquet National Financier - France's financial crimes investigator's Office for dissemination of false and misleading information.

