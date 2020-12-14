 

Solutions 30 Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Dissemination of False and Misleading Information

Over the past few days, Solutions 30 has been the target of a destabilisation campaign using malicious and disloyal methods. This campaign is primarily based on an alleged report, which was released anonymously, disseminated first abroad and now in France, where the company is listed.

The many errors conveyed by this document are solely intended to undermine the reputation of a fast-growing company with solid fundamentals. These allegations are being used publicly by activist fund Muddy Waters in an attempt to profit from the position it has taken on the stock.

As part of its ongoing commitment to transparency, the company responded immediately to the many questions raised in the alleged report to put an end to all the uncertainty that these allegations were intended to raise: https://www.solutions30.com/transparency/.

Solutions 30 has already notified the AMF - French Financial Authorities and has appointed August Debouzy law firm to file a complaint with the Parquet National Financier - France's financial crimes investigator's Office for dissemination of false and misleading information.

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 11,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.
Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME | SBF120 | CAC Mid 60. Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

Contact

Analysts/investors:  Nathalie Boumendil | Tel: +33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | nathalie.boumendil@solutions30.com
Press: Samuel Beaupain | Tel: + 352 2 777 4210 | media.relations@solutions30.com
Image 7 : Leslie Jung | +44 7818 641803 | ljung@image7.fr
Flore Larger | +336 33 13 41 50 | flarger@image7.fr          
Charlotte Le Barbier | +336 78 37 27 60  | clbarbier@image7.fr


