 

Worldwide Flight Services Deploys Descartes’ Bluetooth Tracking Technology for Real-time Visibility of Premium Products and Improved ULD Utilization

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 08:00  |  76   |   |   

WATERLOO, Ontario, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), one of the world’s largest air cargo handlers, is offering its airline customers enhanced real-time shipment visibility and cost-efficient unit load device (ULD) asset management solutions by deploying Descartes Core Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) readers across its global cargo operations.

Already live at WFS’ airport locations in Paris, London, Brussels, Frankfurt, Madrid, New York and Houston, the Descartes readers will be introduced at other international stations in the company’s network, spanning 175 major airports in 22 countries, to track cargo, parcels and mail shipments in-line with customer demand.

“In today’s challenging market conditions, it’s more important than ever to implement new technologies that support the efficiency of our worldwide operations and give our customers greater visibility of their cargo and assets to either generate new revenue opportunities or achieve business efficiencies,” said John Batten, Executive Vice President Cargo – EMEA at WFS. “Descartes’ Bluetooth readers automate the tracking of freight shipments and offer real-time status reports such as precise temperature, movement, shock, light and humidity. This is especially important for high-value and temperature-controlled types of cargo, which provide premium revenue for our customers.”

Designed to help deliver end-to-end visibility across entire air cargo supply chains, the Descartes readers capture the movement of air shipments bundled into a single ULD container or pallet that has either Descartes or third-party BLE tags attached. Shipment status can be tracked in real-time, whether cargo is in the air or on the ground. The solution also improves ULD asset management by identifying the location of containers, which helps to optimize ULD inventory and reduce the costs associated with misplaced equipment or the requirement to lease additional ULDs.

“We’re pleased to help WFS enhance the value of its cargo services offering and the global reach of BLE-enabled tracking locations,” said Scott Sangster, Vice President, Global Logistics Network at Descartes. “With greater transparency into the location and condition of ULDs and ground handling equipment through innovations in IoT and network technology, Descartes is helping the air cargo community deliver end-to-end shipment visibility and more secure and efficient air cargo logistics operations.”

Seite 1 von 2
The Descartes Systems Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Worldwide Flight Services Deploys Descartes’ Bluetooth Tracking Technology for Real-time Visibility of Premium Products and Improved ULD Utilization WATERLOO, Ontario, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), one of the world’s …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
TCR² Announces RECIST Response in Ovarian Cancer from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial of TC-210 in ...
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
SAFR from RealNetworks and EPM Joint Touchless Access Control Solution is Implemented by UAE ...
SELLAS Announces Pricing of $16.2 Million Registered Direct Offering
ABO-GROUP acquires French engineering firm GEO+ Environnement.
CHOICE-01 Phase III Study of Toripalimab at the Interim Analysis Met Pre-Specified Primary Endpoint ...
Millrock Provides Year-End Operations Update, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Gordon Food Service Improves Distribution Efficiency Across Canada and U.S. with Descartes Mobile Solution
02.12.20
Descartes Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results