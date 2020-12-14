DGAP-News Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO appoints Dr. Cornelia Ballwießer as Acting CFO
DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG / Key word(s): Personnel
PWO appoints Dr. Cornelia Ballwießer as Acting CFO
Dr. Ballwießer began her career in the industrial sector in 1995 at VIAG AG in Munich and led the group-wide accounting department starting in 1998. Since 2001, she has held a variety of management positions, among others as CFO and General Manager, in the automotive supply industry with a focus on controlling, accounting, and group and corporate planning. She has extensive expertise and management experience in IT and M&A projects, reorganizations, restructurings, post-merger integrations and change management. Her leadership and management experience encompasses both globally active, listed industrial groups, as well as international medium-sized businesses.
In her comments about looking forward to her future tasks, Dr. Ballwießer says: "In my first few weeks at PWO, I have met exceptionally qualified employees at all levels and in all areas who are working on shaping the future with the greatest energy, motivation and creativity. We will achieve a lot with this team."
