CANCOM acquires IT system house Anders & Rodewyk 14.12.2020

- Founders remain in operational responsibility for the Hanover site



Munich, 14 December 2020 - CANCOM takes over Anders & Rodewyk Das Systemhaus für Computertechnologien GmbH. The Hanover-based system house with around 70 employees generates an annual turnover of EUR 27 million with an EBITDA of EUR 2.4 million throughout Germany. The extensive customer base consists primarily of customers in the health and education sector as well as medium-sized businesses. The main focus of the company's offerings is on data center infrastructure and related integration and consulting services. The transaction is still subject to the approval of the German Federal Cartel Office.

With this purchase, CANCOM is expanding its presence in northern Germany and strengthening the portfolio of Anders & Rodewyk by creating an access to CANCOM's service offerings. With this acquisition, CANCOM is continuing its strategic path of strengthening existing markets. The integration of Anders & Rodewyk consolidates the national presence and is a step towards market consolidation in Germany.

"With this acquisition, we are gaining new colleagues with great expertise and experience in the data center environment," says Rudolf Hotter, CEO of CANCOM. "The customer base and the high-quality, high-margin business with data center-related services are an excellent fit for CANCOM.

The founders and shareholders of Anders & Rodewyk - Bernward Anders and Jens Rodewyk - and their employees become part of CANCOM. This gives the company access to the entire CANCOM portfolio.

"Within the CANCOM structure, we will quickly be able to leverage synergies with our data center solutions," says Bernward Anders. "Our customers will benefit from the addition of the CANCOM portfolio. This will enable us to provide our customers with even more comprehensive support. We are looking forward to working with you".