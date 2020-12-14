ifa systems AG: ifa systems strengthens its competence team

Felix Aaslepp as Vice President - Medical Advisor new at ifa

as a medical practitioner Aaslepp takes over product management

support and strengthen realization of synergies with the NEXUS Group

ifa systems AG (ISIN DE0007830788), a leading and globally active software company specializing in ophthalmology, is expanding its management team with Felix Aaslepp (36). Aaslepp, a physician with training and experience in surgery, intensive care and emergency medicine, is responsible for product management and thus for the roadmap of products and tools. Previously, he worked for a good five years in the field of pharmaceuticals and medical products with a focus on research and development and medical affairs.

"With Felix Aaslepp, we have been able to gain a new manager who not only knows the customer requirements from practical experience, but also knows the workflows as well as the legal requirements in many areas that form the framework for our software solutions," says Jörg Polis, Chairman of the Board of Management of ifa systems AG. "We are convinced that Aaslepp will make an important contribution in the future so that ifa can make the best possible use of the potential offered by digitization in the healthcare sector".

Aaslepp also sees great potential in closer cooperation with the NEXUS Group. "Together we have the possibility of offering clinics combined solutions, which maximize the strengths of both companies for the benefit of the customer. Here we have gained initial positive experience with offers for university hospitals," says Aaslepp. "ifa is the competence center for ophthalmology in the NEXUS Group. This is a good starting point for further intensifying the cooperation in the future".