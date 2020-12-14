 

DGAP-News VST Enterprises Ltd: British Tech Company Launches Worlds First Secure Technology 'Fit To Fly' Health Passport For Air Travel 'VPassport'

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.12.2020, 08:00  |  69   |   |   

DGAP-News: VST Enterprises Ltd / Key word(s): Product Launch
VST Enterprises Ltd: British Tech Company Launches Worlds First Secure Technology 'Fit To Fly' Health Passport For Air Travel 'VPassport'

14.12.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

British Tech Company Launches Worlds First Secure Technology 'Fit To Fly' Health Passport For Air Travel 'VPassport'

Firm Warns Airlines Of Serious Threat  To Air Travel Security From Fake Covid Test Certificates & Health Passports With Unsecure QR Code Technology

Sales Of Fake Covid Test Certificates Booming In Russia & Middle East

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / British cyber technology company VST Enterprises (VSTE) has today launched the worlds first public 'FIT TO FLY' secure health passport designed for air travel. The cross border platform called V-Health Passport(TM) can already be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play by searching for 'VPassport' or by visiting www.v-healthpassport.co.uk.

fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=0371752241481871dfdc0e104ceb8cde

It is the worlds first publicly available secure digital health passport that the public can download and use alongside any form of Covid 19 testing and vaccination that does NOT use unsecure bar codes and QR code technology. Airlines and transport carriers can also download and use the system.

It comes at a time when security over the use of bar codes and QR codes in airline travel has come under intense scrutiny following the cyber attack on the former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbot. The former PM had his Qantas airline boarding pass hacked. Details including his passport, mobile phone and messages between Qantas staff about him were intercepted. The wider threats of fake Covid 19 test certificates have also been prevalent with an alarming rise in the sales of fake Covid 19 certificates booming in Russia and the Middle East.

VST Enterprises the Manchester based cyber security and technology is the first company in the world to have a fully functioning LIVE heath passport that can be used cross border and across all transport by air, land and sea.

The V-Health Passport(TM) is the worlds most secure health passport using next generation VCode(R) code scanning cyber security technology. Using the most advanced closed loop technology with end to end encryption, V-Health Passport(TM) has 2.2 Quintillion collision free combination codes. These decode based on geo location, time & date, device type and user login. meaning it cannot be hacked.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News VST Enterprises Ltd: British Tech Company Launches Worlds First Secure Technology 'Fit To Fly' Health Passport For Air Travel 'VPassport' DGAP-News: VST Enterprises Ltd / Key word(s): Product Launch VST Enterprises Ltd: British Tech Company Launches Worlds First Secure Technology 'Fit To Fly' Health Passport For Air Travel 'VPassport' 14.12.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund have parted company with Lucien Favre - Edin ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac Commences Global Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Trial for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV
EQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Ausblick für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 angehoben aufgrund des stärker als ...
EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG largest subsidiary in Egypt, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) Board ...
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund trennt sich von Lucien Favre - Edin Terzić ...
EQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Forecast for full-year 2020 raised based on stronger than expected COVID-19 ...
DGAP-News: SFC Energy: Simark Controls receives order for fuel cells from major communications company for ...
FinLab AG: FinLab EOS VC invests into AlgoTrader. The Series A capital raise reaches over CHF 5 million ...
DGAP-News: CANCOM acquires IT system house Anders & Rodewyk
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...