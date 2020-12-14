British Tech Company Launches Worlds First Secure Technology 'Fit To Fly' Health Passport For Air Travel 'VPassport' Firm Warns Airlines Of Serious Threat To Air Travel Security From Fake Covid Test Certificates & Health Passports With Unsecure QR Code Technology Sales Of Fake Covid Test Certificates Booming In Russia & Middle East

14.12.2020 / VST Enterprises Ltd: British Tech Company Launches Worlds First Secure Technology 'Fit To Fly' Health Passport For Air Travel 'VPassport'

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / British cyber technology company VST Enterprises (VSTE) has today launched the worlds first public 'FIT TO FLY' secure health passport designed for air travel. The cross border platform called V-Health Passport(TM) can already be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play by searching for 'VPassport' or by visiting www.v-healthpassport.co.uk.

It is the worlds first publicly available secure digital health passport that the public can download and use alongside any form of Covid 19 testing and vaccination that does NOT use unsecure bar codes and QR code technology. Airlines and transport carriers can also download and use the system.

It comes at a time when security over the use of bar codes and QR codes in airline travel has come under intense scrutiny following the cyber attack on the former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbot. The former PM had his Qantas airline boarding pass hacked. Details including his passport, mobile phone and messages between Qantas staff about him were intercepted. The wider threats of fake Covid 19 test certificates have also been prevalent with an alarming rise in the sales of fake Covid 19 certificates booming in Russia and the Middle East.

VST Enterprises the Manchester based cyber security and technology is the first company in the world to have a fully functioning LIVE heath passport that can be used cross border and across all transport by air, land and sea.

The V-Health Passport(TM) is the worlds most secure health passport using next generation VCode(R) code scanning cyber security technology. Using the most advanced closed loop technology with end to end encryption, V-Health Passport(TM) has 2.2 Quintillion collision free combination codes. These decode based on geo location, time & date, device type and user login. meaning it cannot be hacked.