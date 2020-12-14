 

Avnet and CircuitByte Announce DistiDirect API Connection

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 08:00  |  43   |   |   

CircuitByte has added “DistiDirect” support for the Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT) group in the latest release of its popular bill-of-materials (BOM) price calculation and purchasing tool.

The BOM Connector from CircuitByte lets users increase the efficiency of their part sourcing and purchasing process by better digitalizing price inquiries. One of the most innovative features, known as “DistiDirect,” provides a direct real-time connection between customer and component supplier, thereby drastically decreasing the time and effort required to check pricing and availability of a wide range of components. Using application programming interface (API) technology, DistiDirect can quickly show pricing, stock levels, packaging options and lead-times for all parts in one or more BOMs. Now this functionality is available for customers of all Avnet “Speedboats,” including Abacus, EBV and Silica.

According to Kevin Decker-Weiss, Sales Director of CircuitByte: “Our Avnet API connection is the result of a close and highly successful technical cooperation between our development teams. Working together, they have created a very fast, highly reliable connection that provides all the information customers need. In addition to price and availability, the system will provide ECCN and obsolescence information and even a ROHs status. The fact that we were able to connect all the Avnet Speedboats at once represents a major increase in functionality for DistiDirect in our new 8.16 release and will be highly appreciated by our BOM Connector user base. We are very excited about our relationship with a top company like Avnet and look forward to adding new features to meet customer demand.”

Brian Wilken, Vice President Digital at Avnet EMEA, commented: “API has been on our roadmap for a while, and we offered to some selected customers a standard-API, based on our e-commerce platform. Now, with CircuitByte and BOM Connector, we entered a new phase of connecting to customers automatically through a proven platform. We are pleased that CircuitByte sees us as a real differentiator on information breadth and quality. We look forward to working with them on the next phase.”

The pricing and delivery information provided through the DistiDirect connection to Avnet are then used by the configurable “BestPrice” function which quickly shows the optimum purchasing/packaging scenario taking account factors specific to the project such as delivery dates, production levels and “surplus” purchasing. The results are stored into a powerful SQL backend database and can easily be reused for similar projects or by other users in the company. The result are drastically reduced quoting times.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avnet and CircuitByte Announce DistiDirect API Connection CircuitByte has added “DistiDirect” support for the Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT) group in the latest release of its popular bill-of-materials (BOM) price calculation and purchasing tool. The BOM Connector from CircuitByte lets users increase the efficiency …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
SiriusXM’s New SXM-7 Satellite, Built by Maxar and Launched Aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, Performing ...
Incyte Announces Results of Phase 3 RUXCOVID Study of Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for ...
Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With ...
Public Storage Appoints Three New Independent Trustees
Eventbrite Unveils 2020 "Inside Look Report," Comprehensive Study on Human Connection Amidst a ...
Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Help Suppress Postoperative Hyperoxia in ...
Avnet and CircuitByte Announce DistiDirect API Connection
Electronic Arts Reaches Agreement for Recommended Acquisition of Codemasters Group Holdings PLC
Arkema Announces the Proposed Divestment of Its PMMA Business to Trinseo
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity