Investor calendar 2021
In 2021 AS Merko Ehitus will publish its consolidated financial results according to the schedule below:
|Date
|
Event
|
11 February 2021
|
2020 12 months and 4th quarter unaudited interim report
|
7 April 2021
|
Audited Annual Report 2020
|
6 May 2021
|
2021 3 months unaudited interim report
|
5 August 2021
|
2021 6 months and 2nd quarter unaudited interim report
|
4 November 2021
|
2021 9 months and 3rd quarter unaudited interim report
The annual general meeting of shareholders for 2020 financial year will take place in the second quarter of 2021. Exact time and location will be confirmed accordingly.
Priit Roosimägi
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
priit.roosimagi@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group’s revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.
Merko Ehitus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare