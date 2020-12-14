As previously announced in MSAB's Q3 report, the Nomination Committee hereby returns with information on how the vacancy after Erik Hermansson's resignation will be filled.

The Nomination Committee for the 2021 Annual General Meeting consists of Chairman Kenneth Andersen, Strawberry Capital, Wilhelm Gruvberg, Alcur Fonder and Henrik Tjernberg, Chairman of the Board of MSAB. All members represent all the company's shareholders.





The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals for the 2021 Annual General Meeting in accordance with the current corporate governance code.





Contact MSAB's Nomination Committee by email: valberedning@msab.com





Questions should be addressed to:

Chief Executive Officer Joel Bollö Tel. +46 8 739 0270

Email: joel.bollo@msab.com





