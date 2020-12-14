 

MSAB’s Nomination Committee

As previously announced in MSAB's Q3 report, the Nomination Committee hereby returns with information on how the vacancy after Erik Hermansson's resignation will be filled.


The Nomination Committee for the 2021 Annual General Meeting consists of Chairman Kenneth Andersen, Strawberry Capital, Wilhelm Gruvberg, Alcur Fonder and Henrik Tjernberg, Chairman of the Board of MSAB. All members represent all the company's shareholders.


The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals for the 2021 Annual General Meeting in accordance with the current corporate governance code.


Contact MSAB's Nomination Committee by email: valberedning@msab.com


Questions should be addressed to:
Chief Executive Officer Joel Bollö Tel. +46 8 739 0270
Email: joel.bollo@msab.com


MSAB in brief
MSAB is a world leader in mobile forensics technology with the aim of extracting and analyzing data from confiscated mobile devices, mainly from mobile phones. The company has offices and staff in Europe, North America, South America, China, Australia, Singapore, Japan and Russia, and together with a number of distributors, MSAB covers most of the world. MSAB’s proprietary products have become a de facto standard in the field and are used for securing evidence in more than 120 countries. These products are complemented by a wide range of professional services, including consultancy and training. Customers are primarily law enforcement agencies, such as police, military and customs. MSAB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker symbol: MSAB B.

https://www.msab.com/

Attachment


