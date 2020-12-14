 

PostNord chooses Caverion as its interim Facility Management partner in Denmark, Sweden and Finland

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 08:25  |  41   |   |   

HELSINKI, Finland, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNord chooses Caverion as its interim Facility Management partner in Denmark, Sweden and Finland

PostNord, the leading supplier of communications and logistics solutions within the Nordic Region, and Caverion have reached an interim agreement for facility management services in Denmark, Sweden and Finland. The partnership includes technical maintenance and customer center (Caverion Help Desk) services in the interim phase.

PostNord selected Caverion as their partner due to Caverion's technical competence and ability to provide a uniform, sustainable service delivery across the Nordic countries. Moreover, PostNord valued Caverion's customer-centric mindset and the desire to continuously develop the services in order to support PostNord's core business seamlessly. For both PostNord and Caverion, sustainability is a core strategic focus area.

"We are happy to start our collaboration with Caverion at more than 100 locations around Denmark, Sweden and Finland. Our partnership is now on an interim basis, due to an ongoing procurement dispute with a third party. Like always at PostNord, we put a lot of emphasis on modern digital services and sustainability of the operations," says Christian Göttsche, Head of PostNord Facility Management.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to support PostNord in their core business and we look forward to extend our partnership in the future. Caverion's target is to ensure a service delivery with concrete outcomes for PostNord, such as energy and cost optimisation with high customer satisfaction. PostNord will also benefit from Caverion SmartView platform offering up-to-date digital view to building performance," says Thomas Hietto, Deputy CEO and Head of Caverion's Business Unit Services.

Read more about our services to the Real Estate Users

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact: Daniel Tabermann, Head of International Sales and key accounts, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 40 193 1094, e-mail: daniel.tabermann@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/postnord-chooses-caverion-as-its-interim-facility-management-partner-in-denmark--sweden-and-finland,c3253382

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/postnord-facility-fotograf-kalle-vo ...

PostNord facility-Fotograf Kalle von Hausswolff

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/postnord-truck,c2860256

PostNord-truck

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PostNord chooses Caverion as its interim Facility Management partner in Denmark, Sweden and Finland HELSINKI, Finland, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - PostNord chooses Caverion as its interim Facility Management partner in Denmark, Sweden and Finland PostNord, the leading supplier of communications and logistics solutions within the Nordic Region, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
MSP Sports Capital Invests In McLaren Racing
Global Healthcare Service Robots Market will grow to US$ 3091.18 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.7% over ...
Global Respiratory Clinics Market will grow at a CAGR of 20.7% over the forecast period - says ...
CGTN: China vows new measures as world leaders gather to fight climate change
Velotrade selected by MUFG Bank as partner for enhancement of digital trade services
Global HealthTech Market will grow to US$ 456.85 Mn by 2028 at 19% CAGR- says Absolute Markets ...
Xinhua Silk Road: First automotive winter testing festival opened in NE. China's Heihe
Molecular Stethoscope Announces Completion and Publication of its Alzheimer's Disease Study in ...
Chengdu High-tech Zone: Speeding Up the Construction of a World-class High-tech Park
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Ceres Power Holdings plc: Bosch Collaboration With Ceres Progresses To Mass Production Of SOFC Systems, With An Initial 200mw ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments