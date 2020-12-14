 

Sanoma Oyj Managers' Transactions

SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 14 DECEMBER 2020

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Helsingin Sanomain Säätiö
Position: Closely associated person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Nils Ittonen
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20201211161319_5
Transaction date: 2020-12-11
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 464,000 Unit price: 12.96 EUR
(2): Volume: 31,000 Unit price: 13.27 EUR
(3): Volume: 75,000 Unit price: 13 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 570,000 Volume weighted average price: 12.98212 EUR

About Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 4,500 professionals. In 2019, our net sales totalled 900m€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.8%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.


