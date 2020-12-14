Casino Group announces the launch of a bond offer and tender offer

As part of the transaction reinforcing its financial structure announced on 9 December 2020, Casino Group today launches (i) a new senior unsecured bond maturing January 2026 (targeted amount of €300 million) and (ii) a tender offer on senior unsecured bonds maturing between 2021 and 2025 (maximum amount of €1.2 billion).

The new bonds include the same restrictions on dividends as those of the November 2019 financing. Therefore, dividend payments will be restricted1 unless the Group’s covenant ratio is below 3.5x post-payment of any dividend2.

The tender offer, for a maximum of €1.2 billion, will target the Group’s senior unsecured bonds maturing 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. It will be financed with:

€735 million from the proceeds of the Leader Price disposal (€648 million) and the cash available in the segregated account dedicated to debt repayment (€87 million);

the tap of the Term Loan B announced on 9 December (targeted amount of €200 million) and the issuance of the new senior unsecured 2026 bond (targeted amount of €300 million).

During the tender offer, Casino Group will accept any and all bonds maturing in 2021 and 2023 that are tendered, and all or part of those maturing in 2022, 2024 and 2025 that are tendered. The cash raised and potentially not used during the tender offer will be credited to the segregated account dedicated to repayment of debt in the future.

This press release does not constitute an offer to subscribe for the new bonds nor an invitation to participate in the tender offer in or from any country or jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer would be unlawful under the applicable laws and regulations.

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States in connection with this transaction.