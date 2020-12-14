 

Casino Group announces the launch of a bond offer and tender offer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 08:44  |  68   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN

Paris, 14 December 2020,

As part of the transaction reinforcing its financial structure announced on 9 December 2020, Casino Group today launches (i) a new senior unsecured bond maturing January 2026 (targeted amount of €300 million) and (ii) a tender offer on senior unsecured bonds maturing between 2021 and 2025 (maximum amount of €1.2 billion).

The new bonds include the same restrictions on dividends as those of the November 2019 financing. Therefore, dividend payments will be restricted1 unless the Group’s covenant ratio is below 3.5x post-payment of any dividend2.

The tender offer, for a maximum of €1.2 billion, will target the Group’s senior unsecured bonds maturing 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. It will be financed with:

  • €735 million from the proceeds of the Leader Price disposal (€648 million) and the cash available in the segregated account dedicated to debt repayment (€87 million);
  • the tap of the Term Loan B announced on 9 December (targeted amount of €200 million) and the issuance of the new senior unsecured 2026 bond (targeted amount of €300 million).

During the tender offer, Casino Group will accept any and all bonds maturing in 2021 and 2023 that are tendered, and all or part of those maturing in 2022, 2024 and 2025 that are tendered. The cash raised and potentially not used during the tender offer will be credited to the segregated account dedicated to repayment of debt in the future.

This press release does not constitute an offer to subscribe for the new bonds nor an invitation to participate in the tender offer in or from any country or jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer would be unlawful under the applicable laws and regulations.

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States in connection with this transaction.

Seite 1 von 4
Casino Guichard-Perrachon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Casino Group announces the launch of a bond offer and tender offer NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN Paris, 14 December 2020, As part of the transaction reinforcing its financial structure announced on 9 December 2020, Casino Group today launches (i) a new senior unsecured …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
TCR² Announces RECIST Response in Ovarian Cancer from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial of TC-210 in ...
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
SAFR from RealNetworks and EPM Joint Touchless Access Control Solution is Implemented by UAE ...
SELLAS Announces Pricing of $16.2 Million Registered Direct Offering
ABO-GROUP acquires French engineering firm GEO+ Environnement.
CHOICE-01 Phase III Study of Toripalimab at the Interim Analysis Met Pre-Specified Primary Endpoint ...
Millrock Provides Year-End Operations Update, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:55 Uhr
CasinGroup: release of the Lender Presentation - Update
11.12.20
Groupe Casino - Nombre de droits de vote et d'actions au 30-11-2020
09.12.20
Casino Group: release of the Lender presentation
09.12.20
Casino Group pursues the strengthening of its financial structure
30.11.20
Casino Group announces the completion of Leader Price disposal
17.11.20
Groupe Casino - Nombre de droits de vote et d'actions au 31-10-2020
17.11.20
Results of the bond tender offer launched by Casino